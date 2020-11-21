NZ vs WI 2020: Full schedule, where and when to watch New Zealand vs West Indies matches

The West Indies Cricket team will travel to New Zealand to take on the Kiwis in a series that consists of three T20Is and two Test matches. The series will begin on November 27th, coinciding with the start of the India-Australia and the South Africa-England series.

Two practice matches will be held for members of the West Indies Test squad. The first practice Match is a 3-day affair, and it started on Friday, November 20th, at the Queenston Events Centre. The next practice match, a 4-day game, will start on Thursday, November 26th, at the same venue.

The 3 T20Is will take place on the 27th, 29th, and 30th of November. The first T20I will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, while the second and third T20Is will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The two Test matches will start on the 3rd and the 11th of December respectively. The first Test will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, while the second will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Kane Williamson has been rested for the T20I series, but he'll return as captain for the Test series. Tim Southee will captain the T20I team for the first two T20Is, post which he'll join the Test squad along with two other players. Kieron Pollard will captain West Indies' T20I side, with Jason Holder continuing as the captain for the Test matches.

NZ vs WI 2020: West Indies squad for the tour

NZ vs WI telecast details

India and subcontinent: Star Sports Network

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports

Afghanistan: RTA

Pakistan: Ten Sports Pakistan

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

USA: Willow TV

Caribbean: SportsMax, ESPN

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)

MENA Nations (Middle East and North African countries): OSN Sports Cricket HD

Digital streaming: Disney+Hotstar, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV online

Complete schedule for West Indies' 2020 tour of New Zealand

NZ A vs WI, 3-day Practice Match(Ongoing): November 20- November 22 - Queenston Events Centre, Queenston- 03:30 AM (IST), 10:00 PM (GMT)(Previous day), 11:00 AM (Local)

NZ A vs WI, 4-day Practice Match: November 26- November 29 - Queenston Events Centre, Queenston- 03:30 AM (IST), 10:00 PM (GMT)(November 25th), 11:00 AM (Local)

1st T20I: November 27th - Eden Park, Auckland- 11:30 AM (IST), 06:00 AM (GMT), 07:00 PM (Local)

2nd T20I: November 29th - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui- 06:30 AM (IST), 01:00 AM (GMT), 02:00 PM (Local)

3rd T20I: November 30th - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui- 11:30 AM (IST), 06:00 AM (GMT), 07:00 PM (Local)

1st Test: December 3- 7 - Seddon Park, Hamilton- 03:30 AM (IST), 10:00 PM (GMT)(December 2nd), 11:00 AM (Local)

2nd Test: December 11- 15 - Basin Reserve, Wellington- 03:30 AM (IST), 10:00 PM (GMT)(December 10th), 11:00 AM (Local)