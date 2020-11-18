NZ vs WI 2020: All you need to know about New Zealand's squad for series against West Indies

New Zealand Cricket announced their squad for the series against visitors West Indies on Monday. The series starts on Friday, November 27, and consists of 3 T20Is and 2 Test Matches, with the last Test match set to start on December 11.

New Zealand T20 Squad for West Indies Series

Devon Conway has merited this T20 call-up.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson and batsman Devon Conway were two of the notable names to be added to the side's T20I squad. Tim Southee will lead the team for the T20 series in Kane Williamson's absence, with the latter, as well as pacer Trent Boult, rested after their exploits in the IPL.

Southee, Ross Taylor, and Kyle Jamieson will depart after the second T20I to join the Test squad. The trio will be replaced by Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Mark Chapman.

Notable Omissions: Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme (Injury), Kane Williamson (rested), and Trent Boult (rested).

Debutants in T20 Squad: Kyle Jamieson and Devon Conway

Devon Conway in New Zealand domestic cricket:



🔝 run-scorer in List A in '19/20

🔝 run-scorer in T20 in '18/19 and '19/20

🔝 run-scorer in first-class cricket in '18/19, '19/20 and '20/21 seasons



🤯



Who do you remember dominating your country's domestic cricket so completely?

Kyle Jamieson made his debut in the ODI and Test format against India earlier this year and impressed with his performances. He won the 'Man of the Match' award in the second Test Match of the series.

Devon Conway was selected on the back of his phenomenal performances in first-class cricket. The southpaw, who is of South African origin, has ruled the roost in the Plunket Shield for the last couple of seasons. He averages 47.54 runs in FC matches and 39.66 in T20 games. He can bowl medium-pace and has the ability to keep wickets as well.

New Zealand T20 Squad: Tim Southee (C) (first 2 T20Is), Ross Taylor (first 2 T20Is), Kyle Jamieson (first 2 T20Is), Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Hamish Bennett, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Philips(WK), Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell (last T20), Scott Kuggeleign (last T20), and Mark Chapman (last T20).

New Zealand Test Squad for West Indies Series

Will Young missed out on the World Cup after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Kane Williamson will be fit and rested to lead the Black Caps' Test side ahead of the first Test Match on Thursday, December 3. The 13-member squad includes Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, and Kyle Jamieson, who will join the squad after featuring in the first two T20 games.

Notable Omissions: Daryll Mitchell, Matt Henry

Debutants: Will Young

Named in the @BLACKCAPS Test squad this morning.

Fighting 9th 1st-class 💯 this afternoon.

It's been a good day for WILL YOUNG but sadly we fall just 40 runs shy of chasing down 300 v ND.



Next for: #FORDTROPHY at Pukekura Park

Uncapped Central Districts top-order batsman Will Young has been added to the Test squad on the back of consistent outings in the Plunket Shield. Daryl Mitchell is the player who misses out as a result.

New Zealand are placed fourth in the ICC World Test Championship Standings under the revised points system, having earned 50% of points. They will be hoping to add to their points total by winning this series and advancing up the table.

New Zealand Test Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Kyle Jamieson, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Tom Latham, Colin De Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel and Neil Wagner.