NZ vs WI 2020: West Indies squad for the tour

The West Indies announced their T20I and Test squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand on October 16th. They will play 3 T20Is and 2 Test matches during the tour.

The players are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine period since many of the players are arriving directly from the IPL that was held in Dubai. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies' T20 side, while Jason Holder will captain the Test side.

Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer are the only two players who will feature in both formats.

West Indies T20 squad for New Zealand series

Pollard is in great form ahead of this tournament.

An in-form Kieron Pollard, fresh off winning the IPL title, will lead the Windies for the 3 T20s. Romario Shepherd is the most recent addition to the Windies' T20 squad. He was a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who sustained an injury in the IPL.

Shai Hope, Lendl Simmons, and Andre Russell opted out of the tour and aren't present in the squad for either format. Rovman Powell and Andre Fletcher received call-ups to the team as a result.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers also got his first national call-up on the back of some consistent performances in CPL 2020 for the Barbados Tridents.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies Test squad for New Zealand series

Chemar Holder could make his debut in this series. (Image Credits: West Indies Cricket)

Jason Holder will lead the Windies' 15-member Test squad for the two Test matches in the tour, the first of which begins on December 3rd. Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul will join the side after featuring in the T20 games.

Shane Dowrich will be the lone wicket-keeper after Shai Hope opted out of the tour. Shamarh Brooks and Darren Bravo will have to play the anchor role in the middle-order in Hope's absence.

Uncapped pacer Chemar Holder could make his debut in this series. He was included in the squad for the England tour in July but didn't feature in a single game. Roston Chase, who's the vice-captain of the team, is also one of their two spin bowling options, and he will have a lot to do, both with the bat and with the ball.

West Indies Test Squad: Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood, Keemo Paul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, and Kemar Roach.