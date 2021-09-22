Cricket West Indies in discussions with the PCB ahead of their white-ball tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave revealed they are in constant touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their scheduled tour. After cancelations by New Zealand and England, an abandonment of the series from the West Indies looks unlikely.

West Indies' scheduled visit to Pakistan will consist of three ODIs and as many T20Is in December. The PCB will hope the Caribbeans execute the tour after New Zealand and England failed to fulfill their commitments, leading to heavy monetary losses.

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.

Johnny Grave revealed that he has spoken to his PCB counterpart Wasim Khan about the recent events. He also said they have another call scheduled to discuss the security arrangements ahead of the men's and women's visits. Grave told Trinidad Newsday:

"I had a call with Wasim Khan, the Pakistan CEO, (on Tuesday) morning. I wanted to find out everything that had happened during the past week, on the back of New Zealand abandoning their tour and England’s decision not to go there. We will have another call later this week with our operational teams to discuss our women's and men's tours that are scheduled for later this year."

The Caribbeans visited Pakistan in 2018, which were the initial steps towards reviving international cricket in the country. It was a short tour, consisting of three T20Is in Karachi, all of which the hosts won.

We've got a bit of time to go for the Pakistan tour: Cricket West Indies CEO

With the series' scheduled to start on December 9, Grave outlined the players' preparation and the details about the security arrangements. He said:

"We’re looking at getting our (T20) players to the World Cup and our Test players into Antigua for a camp, and then over to Sri Lanka. We’re not due (in Pakistan) with the men's team until the 9th of December, so we’ve got a bit of time. We’re going to be finalising travel arrangements in terms of COVID restrictions and quarantines. In the case of Pakistan, we always have independent security advice by people who are used by all the international boards and the ICC."

The PCB will hope that the West Indies' tour goes smoothly and it encourages Australia to visit in 2022. Although Cricket Australia asserted they intend to send their players, there is uncertainty surrounding the situation.

