"Criteria should be the same for everyone" - Former India cricketer’s massive remark on Karun Nair ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has thrown his weight behind under-fire Karun Nair ahead of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Citing the examples of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, the cricketer-turned-analyst urged the team management to stick with Nair.

Ad

The remarks came even as Nair failed to grab the opportunity in the first three Tests. The right-handed batter has returned with scores of 0 & 20 (Headingley), 31 & 26 (Birmingham), and 40 & 14 (Lord’s). Interestingly, he has failed to score a single half-century despite his 204 against England Lions in the second practice match last month. Notably, the 33-year-old made a comeback to the national side at Headingley for the first time since 2017.

Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

Ad

Trending

“13:00 - Yes, Karun has not scored runs, but if you gave him a chance, then persist with him for a while. All players deserve a fair chance. Karun deserves it now, and the likes of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul deserved it in the past.”

“So, the criteria should be the same for everyone. If others got five or sixes changes, then what crime has Karun committed? I feel that giving just one opportunity to Sai Sudharsan was not justified, but now that you have persisted with Karun till now, then play him here was well,” he added.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan returned with scores of 0 and 30 on his Test debut at Headingley.

Ad

“Gautam is not the one to be blamed” – Harbhajan Singh backs head coach Gautam Gambhir despite India falling 1-2 behind in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Harbhajan Singh has defended head coach Gautam Gambhir despite Team India being 1-2 behind in the ongoing five-match Test series and losing the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 1-3 margin Down Under. The 45-year-old urged patience with Gambhir in the red-ball format after he guided India to the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

Ad

The legendary off-spinner said in the same video:

“8:53 - Gautam is doing very well as a coach, and he has been a very good player for Team India. This is his first big tour after Australia. It takes time for anyone to get into the role, and the team is also changing. A lot of things are happening very fast. If we say that the results have been like these after Gautam's arrival, then it's not right. Gautam is not the one to be blamed. He himself doesn't play.”

Ad

Harbhajan further clarified that he is not interested in taking up a coaching role with the Men in Blue:

“7:47 - I cannot do coaching, but I can be a mentor who talks to the team, gives pep talks, and thinks about how to take the team forward. If I can contribute even a little bit, then I am always available.”

Harbhajan Singh has the third-highest wickets for India across formats. With 707 scalps, he is only behind former captain Anil Kumble (953) and R Ashwin (765).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news