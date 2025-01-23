Crowd chants "Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma" on Day 1 of MUM vs J&K 2024-25 Ranji Trophy game [Watch]

India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma has a massive fan following, which was on full display during Day 1 (Thursday, January 23) of Mumbai's ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir. The game is being played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai.

Making his return to the prestigious tournament for the first time since 2015, the 37-year-old had a disappointing start, getting dismissed for just three runs off 19 balls. Despite this, his loyal supporters remained unwavering. Later in the day, as Rohit was walking towards the boundary to field, the crowd erupted with chants of "Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma."

On the international stage, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, starting February 6 in Nagpur.

Following that, he will captain the side in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19. While Pakistan will host the tournament, India’s matches will be played at a neutral venue in Dubai.

Star players fail with the bat for Mumbai as J&K takes a first-innings lead

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat, but their innings got off to a shaky start, losing both openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) and Rohit Sharma (3), early. The middle order also faltered, with wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore (7), captain Ajinkya Rahane (12), and star batter Shreyas Iyer (11) all falling without making significant contributions.

All-rounders Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani were both dismissed for ducks, as Mumbai lost seven wickets for just 47 runs. However, Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian put up some resistance, adding 63 runs for the eighth wicket off 66 balls. Tanush made 26, while Shardul top-scored with 51 off 57 balls.

Umar Nazir and Yudhvir Singh took four wickets each for J&K, dismissing Mumbai for a paltry 120.

In reply, Mumbai made an early breakthrough with Mohit Avasthi dismissing Vivrant Sharma for four. Shubham Khajuria played a solid innings, scoring 53, while Yawer Hassan contributed 29. J&K were in a strong position at 105-2 but then lost five quick wickets, slipping to 164-7. At stumps on Day 1, J&K were 174-7, holding a 54-run lead.

