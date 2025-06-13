Crowd erupt in massive roar for Rohit Sharma’s presence during T20 Mumbai 2025 final [Watch]

Fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai erupted in loud cheers when India’s ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, appeared on the big screen during the T20 Mumbai 2025 final. The title clash, held on Thursday, June 12, saw the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals (MSCMR) face off against the SoBo Mumbai Falcons (SMF).

Rohit, the face of the tournament, was in the stands for the big clash, and the atmosphere turned electric when he was shown on the big screen. A user on X shared a video capturing the Wankhede crowd erupting at the sight of the 38-year-old.

On the cricketing front, Rohit was last seen in action for the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Hardik Pandya-led side bowed out after losing to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2, marking their fifth consecutive year without a final appearance.

The veteran opener featured in 15 matches this season, scoring 418 runs at an average of 29.85 and an impressive strike rate of 149.28. He notched up four fifties, with his highest score of 81 coming against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.

Siddhesh Lad’s MSCMR beat Shreyas Iyer’s SMF to clinch the T20 Mumbai 2025 trophy

Siddhesh Lad’s Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals won the toss and opted to field first in the T20 Mumbai 2025 final. SoBo Mumbai Falcons’ top four — Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7), Ishan Mulchandani (20), skipper Shreyas Iyer (12), and Amogh Bhatkal (16) — failed to make a significant impact.

However, Mayuresh Tandel steadied the innings with an unbeaten 50 off 32 balls, while Harsh Aghav remained not out on 45 off 28 deliveries, helping the Falcons post a total of 157/4.

In reply, Chinmay Sutar anchored the chase for the Maratha Royals with a composed 53 off 49 balls. Awais Khan Naushad then provided the finishing touches with a quick 38 off 24, guiding the team to victory with four balls to spare and sealing a five-wicket win to clinch the T20 Mumbai 2025 title.

