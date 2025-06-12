Hardik Pandya spotted alongside son Agastya in Mumbai post IPL 2025 [Watch] 

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted with his son Agastya in Mumbai on Thursday, June 12. Agastya was born to Hardik and his former wife, Natasa Stanković, on July 30, 2020. The couple, who tied the knot on May 31, 2020, officially announced their separation through a joint social media statement on July 18, 2024.
On Thursday, Instagram handle @voompla shared a video of the father-son duo, capturing a heartwarming moment where Agastya was seen waving at the paparazzi.
Watch the video here:
The 31-year-old was last seen in action while captaining the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his leadership, MI finished fourth on the points table, securing eight wins from 14 matches.
The team edged past Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator, but their campaign came to an end after a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2, missing out on a final appearance for the fifth consecutive year.
On the personal front, Hardik had a decent season—scoring 224 runs from 12 innings at an average of 24.88 and a strike rate of 163.50. With the ball, he claimed 14 wickets in as many innings, including a five-wicket haul.
“Heartbreaking” - Hardik Pandya reacts to Air India Ahmedabad plane crash
Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 carrying 242 people—including passengers and crew—crashed into the residential area of Meghani Nagar on Thursday, June 12, while en route from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to London’s Gatwick Airport. According to India Today, 204 have people lost their lives in the tragedy.
Reacting to the shattering incident, cricketer Hardik Pandya wrote on X:
“Heartbreaking to hear about the crash in Ahmedabad. Prayers and strength to the families of those affected."
Meanwhile, the all-rounder is expected to return to action during India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh in August 2025.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS