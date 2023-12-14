"Crying in the corner" - Mitchell Johnson gets brutally trolled on social media after David Warner's 26th Test ton in AUS vs PAK 1st Test

Former pacer Mitchell Johnson faced the wrath of several fans after opener David Warner notched up his 26th Test ton on Day 1 of the series opener against Pakistan in Perth on Thursday.

Johnson made headlines by targeting Warner in his column for The West Australian. He launched a scathing attack on the veteran batter, slamming him for not taking responsibility for the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

The former speedster also shared his apprehensions about Warner getting a farewell Test series, despite his underwhelming form in the format. The dynamic opener, however, silenced his critics with a stunning century on the opening day of the first Test.

As Warner crossed the 100-run mark, several fans took to social media to troll Johnson for his comments.

Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing three-match series between Australia and Pakistan is Warner's swansong Test series. He will retire in front of his home crowd after the third Test in Sydney.

"No better way to silence the critics than by putting runs on the board" - David Warner on his 26th Test ton

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. David Warner and Usman Khawaja provided their team with a fantastic start, forming a brilliant 126-run opening partnership.

While Khawaja was dismissed for 41, Warner continued countering the Pakistani bowlers with great aplomb.

The centurion told the broadcaster during the Tea break:

"It’s my job to come here and score runs. It was good to get a couple of partnerships, first with Uzzie (Khawaja) and then with Smudge (Smith). (On his century) It does feel great, it’s about putting runs on the board for the bowlers. No better way to silence the critics than by putting runs on the board."

Australia finished at 210/2 at Tea on Day 1. David Warner and Steve Smith are at the crease after scoring 111 and 21 runs, respectively.