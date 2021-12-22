"Team India will immediately be given permission to fly out" - CSA assures BCCI an exit route if COVID situation worsens 

Team India will be allowed to leave South Africa, even if the borders have been closed due to a possible COVID-19 scenario. Cricket South Africa (CSA) have given assurances to the BCCI over the permission required for their exception to leave the country under such circumstances.

The upcoming series between the two nations is slated to be played behind closed doors. The potent contagious nature of the Omicron variant has led to a fourth wave of the virus in South Africa. There has been a slight decrease in the number of cases over the last few days, but an eye is still being kept out for any possible spike. CSA’s chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said to News 24:

"If there needs to be repatriation and the borders are closed, the government has given a guarantee that they will allow the players and the team to go back to India."

“I think we’ve taken whatever measures we can to ensure that the Indian team is not only safe here, but should they need to leave for whatever reason, that the path is open for them to leave at any point that they wish.”

The BCCI proceeded with the tour despite the looming threat following CSA's assurance of a safe-bio-bubble. India A's successful tour of the Rainbow nation under a similar bio-bubble tipped the scales in favor of the tour going ahead. A BCCI Official was quoted as saying:

“We are regularly in touch with CSA officials & the Indian team management in South-Africa. Team is having very comfortable stay. As now the series is behind closed doors – any threat further gets diminished. CSA also has assured in case of anything untoward, Indian team will be immediately given permissions to fly out.”

The CSA have booked the entire Irene Country Lodge for the Indian team, where the staff are also part of the bio-bubble and are regularly tested. According to the rules set in place, no outside visitor is allowed inside the hotel premises.

Hospitals have guaranteed us beds should Team India need them: CSA Chief Medical Officer

If players are found to have tested positive, they will be allowed to complete their isolation period within the bio-bubble. Close contacts would be allowed to continue to take part in the series without isolation, with close medical care and check ups. Should a player require hospitalization, the CSA has already made arrangements for such a situation.

"In case an Indian player needs to be hospitalised for whatever reason, we’ve approached some of the hospital groups who’ve guaranteed us beds in hospitals,” said Manjra.

BCCI @BCCI



All smiles here at Centurion 😃



#TeamIndia | #SAvIND 📸 M🙂🙂D in the camp right nowAll smiles here at Centurion 😃 📸 M🙂🙂D in the camp right nowAll smiles here at Centurion 😃#TeamIndia | #SAvIND https://t.co/IOaMfH6h7h

Also Read Article Continues below

India's tour of South Africa will begin with the Boxing Day Test on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The remaining two Tests will be hosted by Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.

Edited by Parimal