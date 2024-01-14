CSA name new captain ahead of U19 World Cup 2024 after removing David Teeger from the position

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named David Teeger's replacement for the captaincy role ahead of the U19 World Cup, which begins on January 19 at home. All-rounder Juan James, 19, will lead them in the tournament.

The board decided to relieve Teeger of U19 captaincy over safety concerns due to his pro-Israel comments regarding the ongoing conflict with Palestine.

James has been a regular fixture in South Africa's domestic circuit after making his first international U19 appearance in September 2022. The teenager appeared for Proteas U19s during the Bangladesh tour in July 2023 and picked up five wickets at 28.8 apiece. He also scored 75 runs in the series with a highest of 34.

South Africa are clubbed in Group B alongside England, West Indies and Scotland in the U19 World Cup. The event kickstarts with Ireland locking horns with the United States of America (USA) in Bloemfontein and the hosts facing the West Indies in Potchefstroom.

PSA demands apology from David Teeger for his pro-Israel comments

David Teeger. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite CSA removing the 19-year-old Teeger as U19 captain, the Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA) has demanded an apology from the right-handed batter. They have reportedly submitted an application for peaceful protest. While speaking to News 24 on Friday, PSA's Naazim Adams said:

"Has David accepted that he’s done wrong and inflamed the cricket-loving community, and that his actions have been divisive? Has CSA not recognised that David has brought the game into disrepute? Until Teeger apologises, we’re not happy. CSA are the real culprits here and they’re being disingenuous by dropping him as captain because of threats."

However, Adams insisted that they didn't intend to destroy the young man's career.

The Proteas had a forgettable campaign in the 2022 edition of the U19 World Cup as they finished seventh in the standings. India are the defending champions, having beaten England in the final in North Sound under the captaincy of Yash Dhull.

