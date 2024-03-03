CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by Cricket South Africa (CSA). This is the fourth edition of the tournament and will start on Wednesday, March 6. Seven teams representing the seven provinces in South Africa will participate in the competition.

The seven teams are: Border, Northern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, South Western Districts, Knights, and Easterns. A total of 12 venues have been selected to host the tournament.

A total of 21 games are scheduled to be played in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. Each team will face the other six once in the league phase. The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals. The winner of the semifinals will play in the final on Sunday, April 7. The three knockout games will be played at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The last edition of the tournament was played in September-October 2022. The tournament had eight teams, including the South Africa Under-19 team. South Africa Under-19 beat Northern Cape in the final by four wickets after chasing down a target of 142 in 19.1 overs.

George Van Heerden scored 75 off 48 and won the Player of the Match award. The South Africa Under-19 team is not a part of this edition, though.

CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, March 6

Match 1 - Northern Cape vs South Western Districts, Eclectics CC Ground, Kimberley, 04:30 PM

Match 2 - Limpopo vs Border, Polokwane Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane, 04:30 PM

Match 3 - Mpumalanga vs Easterns, White River Country Club, White River, Mpumalanga, 04:30 PM

Saturday, March 9

Match 4 - Knights vs South Western Districts, University of Free State Ground, Bloemfontein, 04:30 PM

Match 5 - Easterns vs Border, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 04:30 PM

Sunday, March 10

Match 6 - Limpopo vs Northern Cape, Polokwane Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane, 04:30 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Match 7 - South Western Districts vs Easterns, Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, 04:30 PM

Match 8 - Border vs Knights, Cambridge Recreation Ground, East London, 04:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

Match 9 - Mpumalanga vs Limpopo, White River Country Club, White River, Mpumalanga, 04:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Match 10 - Easterns vs Northern Cape, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 04:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

Match 11 - South Western Districts vs Border, Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, 04:30 PM

Sunday, March 17

Match 12 - Knights vs Limpopo, University of Free State Ground, Bloemfontein, 04:30 PM

Monday, March 18

Match 13 - Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga, Country Club B Field, Kimberley, 04:30 PM

Wednesday, March 20

Match 14 - Knights vs Easterns, University of Free State Ground, Bloemfontein, 04:30 PM

Thursday, March 21

Match 15 - South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga, Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, 04:30 PM

Sunday, March 24

Match 16 - Border vs Northern Cape, Bohemians Cricket Club, East London, 04:30 PM

Match 17 - Easterns vs Limpopo, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 04:30 PM

Match 18 - Mpumalanga vs Knights, White River Country Club, White River, Mpumalanga, 04:30 PM

Wednesday, March 27

Match 19 - Border vs Mpumalanga, Cambridge Recreation Ground, East London, 04:30 PM

Match 20 - Northern Cape vs Knights, De Beers Stadium, Kimberley, 04:30 PM

Match 21 - Limpopo vs South Western Districts, Polokwane Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane, 04:30 PM

Wednesday, April 3

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, 04:30 PM

Thursday, April 4

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, 04:30 PM

Sunday, April 7

Final - TBC vs TBC, Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, 04:30 PM

CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming - Cricket South Africa YouTube Channel

Live Telecast - N/A

CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024: Full Squads

Northern Cape

Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Christopher Britz, Emmanuel Motswiri, Ernest Kemm, Grant Thomson, Romano Terblanche, Hanu Viljoen (wk), Jason Oakes (wk), Basheer Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Jerome Xaba, Johannes van Dyk, Juan Landsberg, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe

Limpopo

Alex Pillay, Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig Kaestner, Sello Seing, Maphekgola Pootona, Morne Venter, Wisani Mushwana, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Sizwe Masondo (wk), Atwell Mokgoloboto, Daniel van der Merwe, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Patoona

Mpumalanga

Alexander Kok, Muhammed Mayet, Nhlanhla Dlamini, Yassar Cook, Zuan Swart, Akhulile Mkhatu, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Lindokuhle Pawuli, Benjamin van Niekerk (wk), Gregory Mahlokwana, Jon Hinrichsen, Jurie Snyman, Kieran Kenny, Ngazibini Sigwili, Tumi Koto

South Western Districts

Enathi Khitshini, Jean du Plessis (c), Keenan Vieira, Kelly Smuts, Liyabona Malife, Matthew Christensen, Rhupino Plaatjies, Ruan Terblanche, Tyrese Karelse, Heath Richards, Khwezi Gumede, Nevada Jacobs, Thomas Kaber, Blayde Capell (wk), Hanno Kotze (wk), Jhedli Van Briesies (wk), Hershell America, Jarred Jardine, Marcello Piedt, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza

Knights

Seth Flerdermaus, Aubrey Swanepoel, Clayton Bosch, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Botha, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr (wk), Gihahn Cloete (wk), Isaac Dikgale, Nathan Roux (wk), Dane Piedt, Matthew Pollard, Mbongiseni Mhlanga, Monde Maqunqu, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Sithembile Langa

Easterns

Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Mark Pearse, Shane Dadswell, Wesley Marshall, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Juan Lubbe, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Shaylen Pillay, Danie Rossouw (wk), Andrew Rasemene, Chad Classen, Johannes van Dyk, Thula Ngcobo, Tumelo Simelane

