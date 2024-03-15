CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape, Match 10

The action continued in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 as Eastern Storm took on Northern Cape in the 10th match at Willowmore Park in Benoni on Friday, March 15.

Eastern Storm had a great day at work as they completed a dominating 57-run victory over Northern Cape. With this win, Eastern Storm have jumped to the second place in the points table. They now have nine points in four matches with two wins and two defeats alongside a net run rate of +0.599.

Limpopo are still at the top with 10 points in three matches. Meanwhile, Knights and Mpumalanga Rhinos are third and fourth in the points table with eight points and six points, respectively.

Border are still fifth in the points table with four points in three matches courtesy of one win and two defeats. They also have a net run rate of -0.45. However, Northern Cape have slipped two places to the sixth with four points in three matches with a net run rate of -1.097. They also have one win and two defeats against their name.

On the other hand, South Western Districts are yet to open their account after three defeats in three matches and they languish at the bottom of the points table.

The bowlers set up a massive win for Eastern Storm

Eastern Storm won the toss and elected to bat first. They lost an early wicket. But Kabelo Sekhukhune (39 runs off 28 deliveries) and Shaylen Pillay (22 runs off 22 deliveries) added 41 runs for the second wicket to build a solid platform.

However, Eastern Storm lost three wickets in no time as Northern Cape stormed back into the game. A late cameo of 40 runs off 21 deliveries from Aron Visser took Eastern Storm to a total of 174/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Benjamin Van Rensburg picked up three wickets for 28 runs in his four overs for Northern Cape.

Chasing the total, Northern Cape’s batters forgot to turn up as they got bundled out for just 117 runs in 20 overs. The skipper Grant Thomson did play a fighting knock of 32 runs off 30 deliveries but seven of their batters failed to reach the double-figure mark.

In the end, Eastern Storm won by 57 runs as three of their bowlers picked up two wickets each. Three other bowlers bagged one wicket each to conclude a solid team effort with the ball.

