CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Knights vs Border, Match 8

Easterns faced South Western Districts in the 7th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 on Tuesday, March 12, at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn. Easterns won the match by nine runs after posting a total of 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Knights defeated Border in the 8th match by 31 runs. They made 229 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Knights have jumped to first place from second in the points tally with two wins in two matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.460. Limpopo have moved to second position and have won both their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.500.

Mpumalanga Rhinos are still in third place and have a Net Run Rate of +1.100. Northern Cape have moved to fourth position from fifth and have won and lost one game each. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.217.

Border have moved to fifth place from fourth and have won one out of three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.447. Eastern Storm have moved to sixth position from seventh. They have won one out of three matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.590. South Western Districts are yet to win their first game and have a Net Run Rate of -0.608.

Shane Dadswell shines as Easterns outshine South Western Districts in thrilling encounter

Easterns took on South Western Districts in the seven match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. South Western Districts won the toss and elected to field. Easterns scored 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Shane Dadswell was the highest scorer for the team and made 38 runs off 21 deliveries.

South Western Districts could make only 163 runs for the loss of nine wickets. They lost the match by nine runs. Thula Ngcobo, Shane Dadswell, and Tumelo Simelane took two wickets each for Easterns.

Border elected to bowl in the 8th match against Knights. Garnett Tarr and Dian Forrester scored a half-century each for the Knights. They helped the team post a total of 229 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Border made 198 runs for the loss of five wickets and lost the match by 31 runs.

