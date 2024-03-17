CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Limpopo vs Knights, Match 12

Limpopo secured a 20-run comprehensive win over the Lions in the 12th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on March 17.

Limpopo strengthened their pole position, racking up three wins and one encounter ended in no result, picking up 14 points at an NRR of 0.667. Easterns retained their second rank with two wins and as many losses, pocketing nine points at an NRR of 0.405.

Knights maintained their third position despite losing their most recent encounter. They have secured two wins and lost one encounter so far, bagging eight points at an NRR of 0.6. Border, on the other hand, are occupying the fourth slot with two wins and as many losses, registering eight points at an NRR of -0.282.

Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, and South Western District continue to hold the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with six, four, and zero points respectively.

Medium pacer Don Radebe shines for the Limpopo

Moving into the details, Limpopo batted first and racked up a dominating total of 176/3 in 20 overs. Openers Liam Peters (22) and Sizwe Masondo (59) looked in exceptional touch in the initial few overs.

No.3 batter Louren Steenkamp couldn't make it big, scoring only 14 runs in 13 balls. However, captain Ruan Haasbroek was the top-scorer of the innings, scoring 63* runs in 36 balls, featuring eight fours and two sixes.

Knights off-spinner Nhlakanipho Mpungose scalped two wickets, conceding 29 runs in four overs while Aubrey Swanepoel picked up a wicket in the first innings.

In the chase, the Knights kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Jacques Snyman was the top-scorer, accumulating 73 runs in 54 balls, including five fours and two sixes. The next best score in the chase was from Patrick Botha with 19 runs in 16 balls.

Eventually, the Knights could rack up only 156/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 20 runs. Medium pacer Don Radebe was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-wicket haul conceding 25 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Daniel van der Merwe claimed two wickets with Eldred Hawken pocketing a wicket.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App