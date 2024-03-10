CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Limpopo vs Northern Cape, Match 6

Northern Cape and Limpopo locked horns in the sixth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 at the Polokwane Cricket Club on Sunday, March 10.

Limpopo registered their second win of the competition by defeating Northern Cape by 13 runs in a closely fought contest.

With this win, Limpopo have grabbed the top position in the points table with two wins from two matches. They now have eight points in their account alongside a net run rate of +0.500.

Knights and Mpumalanga Rhinos are the next two teams in the points table, with four points each after one game played. Knights have a net run rate of +1.243 and Mpumalanga Rhinos have a net run rate of +1.100.

Border are fourth in the points table with four points from two matches. They have one win and one loss so far with a net run rate of -0.074. Northern Cape are behind them in fifth place with four points from two games. They also have one win and one defeat against their name with a net run rate of -0.217.

South Western Districts and Eastern Storm occupy the last two positions in the points table. Both teams have registered two defeats in two matches. While South Western Districts have a net run rate of -0.695, Eastern Storm have a net run rate of -0.939.

Don Radebe wins it for Limpopo with a brilliant four-fer

Limpopo won the toss and asked Northern Cape to bowl first on Sunday. They lost their openers early but vital contributions from the middle order took them to a respectable score of 158/8 in 20 overs.

Louren Steenkamp top-scored with 40 runs and Wisani Mushwana scored 35 runs for Limpopo. Basheeru-Deen Walters starred with the ball for Northern Cape with four wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

Chasing the total, Northern Cape also lost one wicket early, but their middle order held their ground. Northern Cape seemed to be cruising towards the target as they were placed at 130/4 in the 16th over.

However, they suffered a collapse at the death and were bundled out for 145 in 19.4 overs to surrender the game by 13 runs. Limpopo's right-arm pacer Don Radebe bagged four wickets in his spell of four overs for 26 runs.

