CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Limpopo vs South Western Districts, Match 21

The 19th, 20th, and 21st match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 took place on Wednesday. The 19th match saw Border beat Mpumalanga by six wickets on Thursday. With that win, Border took the fourth spot on the table with three wins in six matches.

On the other hand, Mpumalanga slipped down to number six with a solitary win in six matches. The 20th match between Northern Cape and Knights was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Northern Cape are third on the table with three wins in six matches. Knights, on the other hand, take the second spot with four wins in six matches. The 21st match in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup took place between Limpopo and South Western Districts. The former won the game by 36 runs, and, thereby, took the number one position on the points tally.

South Western Districts, meanwhile, slipped to the bottom of the table with a solitary win in six matches.

Limpopo enjoys fine run; Border picks up third win

The 19th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 took place between Border and Mpumalanga on Wednesday. Mpumalanga could only make 109 runs for the loss of six wickets in the first innings. Jurie Synman (35 off 29) and Muhammed Mayet (30 off 26) were the standout batters for the team.

Jade de Klerk starred with the ball for Mpumalanga, picking up four wickets for just 12 runs in three overs. In pursuit of the target, Border reached home in just 13 overs. Eben Botha (35 off 30) and Marco Marais (33 off 12) were the standout batters for the team.

The 21st match of the tournament, meanwhile, took place between Limpopo and South Western Districts. Limpopo made 136 runs while batting first in the first innings. Sizwe Masondo (34 off 30), and Ruan Haasbroek (27 off 34) chipped in with handy contributions but couldn’t convert.

Jarred Jardine was the standout bowler for South Western Districts, picking four wickets for 29 runs in four overs. The total proved too many for South Western Districts as they were restricted to just 100 runs in the second innings, losing the game by 36 runs.

