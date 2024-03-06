CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mpumalanga vs Easterns, Match 3

Mpumalanga started their CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 campaign with a 26-run win over Easterns on Wednesday, March 6. It helped them take the number one spot on the points table. They have started with a win in their first match with a positive net run rate of 202.176.

Limpopo also secured their first win after beating EC Linyathi by seven runs. They take the number two spot with a win and a positive net run rate of 166.163. Northern Cape also picked up a win in their first game after beating South Western Districts by 4 wickets.

Northern Cape find themselves at number three with a positive net run rate of 166.163. Knight are yet to play their first match and find themselves in the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, South Western Districts, EC Linyathi, and Easterns have all lost their first game and, thus, are languishing at fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively.

Northern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga off the blocks

Three matches took place on the opening day of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Northern Cape played their first match of the tournament against South Western Districts. The latter batted first and managed to score 163 runs in 20 overs. Briesies top-scored with a 52-run knock off 36 balls.

As for Northern Cape’s bowling, Johan van Dyk picked up two wickets, while Xaba and Ntulli picked up one apiece.

In reply, Northern Cape chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the match. Ernest Kemm was the standout batter as he scored 40 runs in 37 balls. The likes of Grant Thomson (37), Jason Oakes (20), And Hanu Viljoen (22) also came up with valuable contributions.

Limpopo took on EC Linyathi with the former winning the game by seven runs. Limpopo batted first and managed to score 178 runs in 20 overs for the loss of five wickets. In reply, EC Linyathi managed 171 runs, falling seven runs short of the target.

Mpumalanga began their campaign with a 26-run win over Easterns on Wednesday. The former posted a gigantic score of 202 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, Easters fought hard but were restricted to 176, thereby, losing the match by 26 runs.

