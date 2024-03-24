CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mpumalanga vs Knights, Match 18

Northern Cape secured a 14-run win over Border in the 16th clash of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 while Limpopo bagged a 16-run win against Easterns. Meanwhile, the Knights registered a 71-run win against Mpumalanga in the 18th encounter.

Limpopo consolidated their pole position with four wins and a no-result encounter, racking up 18 points. Knights retained their second rank with four wins and a loss, bagging 16 points in the tally.

Northern Cape maintained their third position in the standings with three wins and two losses, pocketing 13 points. Easterns continue to hold the fourth rank with two wins and four losses, gaining nine points.

Border hold the fifth position, winning two and losing three games, picking up eight points. Mpumalanga and South Western District continue to stay at the sixth and seventh slots with six and four points, respectively.

A look at the results of the campaign on Day 12

Moving into the details of the 16th match, Northern Cape secured a whopping total of 187/3 in 20 overs. Opening batter Ernest Kemm was the top-scorer with 72 runs in 54 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

In reply, Border could rack up only 173/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 14 runs. Jaques van der Merwe was the standout batter with 38 runs. Tshepo Ntuli emerged as the top bowler with three wickets for the Northern Cape.

In the 17th clash, Limpopo notched up a below-par total of 140/6 in 20 overs. Captain Ruan Haasbroek was the star player, scoring 43 runs in 41 balls. Divan Posthumus was the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets.

In reply, Easterns got bundled out for 124 runs in 19.3 overs. Captain Shane Dadswell was the top scorer with 52 runs. Don Radebe was the star bowler to turn the game upside down with a three-fer for Limpopo.

Shifting our focus to the 18th contest, the Knights batted first and secured a good-looking total of 168/7 in 20 overs. Tiaan van Vuuren was the star batter with 42 runs. Jon Hinrichsen scalped two wickets for the Mpumalanga Rhinos.

Unfortunately, Mpumalanga Rhinos got bundled out for 97 runs in 16 overs to lose the game by 71 runs. Nhlakanipho Mpungose was the remarkable bowler with a four-wicket haul, conceding 26 runs in three overs for the Knights.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!