CSA removes controversial Under-19 captain David Teeger to avoid potential 'conflict and violence' at Under-19 World Cup

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has removed David Teeger from the Under-19 World Cup team's captaincy citing potential "conflict and violence" during anticipated protests related to the war in Gaza and Israel.

Teeger, 19, courted controversy in South Africa by praising "young soldiers in Israel" at a Jewish event. CSA opened an inquiry on the statement after complaints from the Palestine Solidarity Alliance, who were upset by Teeger's “unequivocal support” for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Although CSA cleared him later on the grounds of free speech, he continued to divide opinions in South Africa.

CSA began its statement by saying that it didn't have a lot of time to prepare for the event after the ICC took away the original hosts Sri Lanka's rights. The board added it was compelled to act on the information it had received.

"We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," the board said. "We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 (SA U19) captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors."

"CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators. In all the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself," it added.

There have already been some incidents regarding Teeger's appointment. During South Africa's Newlands Test against India, a group of pro-Palestinian supporters picketed outside the main gate of the stadium.

David Teeger will remain an important and active member - CSA

CSA concluded the statement by offering its support and wishes for the 19-year-old batter's campaign as a player.

"David will remain an important and active member of the squad and we wish him and the team every success in the tournament. The newly appointed captain will be announced in due course," CSA said.

The Under-19 World Cup starts on January 19, with Ireland taking on the USA and the hosts playing West Indies.

