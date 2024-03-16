CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lions vs Titans, Match 14

North West Dragons beat AET Tuskers by 125 runs in the 12th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Friday, March 15. They made 207 runs for the loss of four wickets while batting first.

In the 13th game, the Dolphins chased down the target of 126 runs in 14.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. The Lions defeated the Titans by just one run in the 14th match.

Warriors have won all three matches so far and are still in first place with a Net Run Rate of +1.461. Lions have moved to second place with three wins in four matches and a Net Run Rate of +1.528.

Western Province have slipped to third place with three wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +1.193. Titans are still in fourth position and have won and lost two matches each. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.224.

Dolphins are still in fifth position with two wins and two losses. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.105. North West have moved to sixth position from eighth and have won one out of four matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.441.

Boland and AET Tuskers have slipped one place down each and are in the last two positions. They have lost all three matches so far.

Rubin Hermann's century powers North West Dragons to victory against AET Tuskers

AET Tuskers won the toss and elected to field against North West Dragons in the 12th match. The Dragons made 207 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Rubin Hermann was the highest scorer and made 102 runs off 54 deliveries.

The Tuskers were bundled out for just 82 runs and lost the match by 125 runs. Only two batters managed to make double-digit scores for the team. Senuran Muthusamy was the pick of the bowlers for the Dragons and took three wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

Dolphins elected to bowl after winning the toss against Boland. Boland made 125 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, and Prenelan Subrayen took two wickets each for the Dolphins.

Grant Roelofsen remained unbeaten on 71 runs off 45 deliveries and helped the Dolphins reach the target in 14.3 overs. They won the match by nine wickets.

Titans elected to bowl in the 14th match against the Lions. The Lions scored 183 runs for the loss of five wickets. Wiaan Mulder was the highest scorer for the team and made 48 runs off 32 deliveries. Lizaad Williams was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans and took two wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

The Lions could make only 182 runs for the loss of six wickets and lost the match by a mere margin of one run. Rivaldo Moonsamy was the highest scorer for the team and made 88 runs off 52 deliveries.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App