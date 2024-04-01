CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Boland vs Lions (Updated) ft. Rubin Hermann and Siya Simetu

Warriors secured a nine-wicket win over Western Province in the 27th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, March 31. Meanwhile, Lions bagged a nine-wicket victory against Boland in the 28th encounter.

Moving into the details of the 27th game, Western Province notched up a total of 142/7 in 20 overs. George Linde was the standout batter, scoring 30 runs in 25 balls. Alfred Mothoa and Nealan van Heerden scalped two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Warriors sealed the deal in 16.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. Captain and keeper-batter Matthew Breetzke accumulated 62* runs in 48 balls with five fours and two sixes. Beyers Swanepoel amassed 47* runs in 20 balls with six sixes.

Shifting our focus to the 28th encounter, Boland posted a below-par total of 116/8 in 20 overs with Ferisco Adams top-scoring (37 in 36 balls). Wiaan Mulder and Bjorn Fortuin claimed two wickets apiece for the Lions.

In the chase, the Lions crossed the line in 17.2 overs with nine wickets in hand. Reeza Hendricks was the top-scorer with 53* runs in 47 balls with one four and two sixes. Meanwhile, Evan Jones scored 43* runs in 27 balls with three fours and two sixes.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge 2024.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RA Herman (NWEST) 7 7 1 327 102 54.5 200 163.5 1 2 - 35 12 2 B Parsons (DOLPH) 7 6 2 247 102* 61.75 167 147.9 1 1 1 20 12 3 J Pillay (WAR) 8 8 - 228 50 28.5 172 132.55 - 1 - 18 10 4 MP Breetzke (WAR) 8 8 2 216 62* 36 179 120.67 - 2 - 19 7 5 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 6 6 - 204 88 34 157 129.93 - 1 - 19 8 6 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 7 7 1 200 75 33.33 154 129.87 - 1 - 18 6 7 EM Moore (WPR) 5 5 - 193 101 38.6 149 129.53 1 1 - 20 5 8 R van Tonder (NWEST) 7 7 1 177 48 29.5 147 120.4 - - - 8 8 9 FD Adams (BOL) 7 7 1 175 50* 29.16 145 120.68 - 1 - 11 9 10 J Hermann (WAR) 8 7 2 168 40 33.6 143 117.48 - - - 13 4

Rubin Hermann continues to lead the batting standings with 327 runs from seven innings. Bryce Parsons retained his second rank with 247 runs from six innings. Jiveshan Pillay moved one spot up to secure the third position, accumulating 228 runs.

Matthew Breetzke ascended from the 11th to the fourth rank, amassing 216 runs. Rivaldo Moonsamy (204) slid from the third to the fifth spot. Ryan Rickelton (200) slipped one spot down to the sixth position.

Edward Moore (193) maintained his seventh rank. Raynard van Tonder (177) slid from the sixth to the eighth rank. Ferisco Adams (175) climbed up from the 14th to the ninth slot. Jordan Hermann (168) descended from the eighth to the 10th slot.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Simetu (WAR) 8 8 186 31 - 165 14 3/20 11.78 5.32 13.28 - - 2 KI Simmonds (WPR) 8 8 180 30 - 189 11 2/16 17.18 6.3 16.36 - - 3 M Pretorius (NWEST) 7 6 108 18 - 127 10 4/14 12.7 7.05 10.8 1 - 4 PE Kruger (WAR) 8 8 124 20.4 - 163 10 3/20 16.3 7.88 12.4 - - 5 BC Fortuin (LIONS) 8 8 180 30 1 172 10 2/14 17.2 5.73 18 - - 6 B Swanepoel (WAR) 7 7 156 26 - 176 10 4/16 17.6 6.76 15.6 1 - 7 T Shamsi (TITNS) 6 6 114 19 - 149 9 4/23 16.55 7.84 12.66 1 - 8 O Cele (DOLPH) 7 7 126 21 - 166 8 2/21 20.75 7.9 15.75 - - 9 OEG Baartman (DOLPH) 7 7 135 22.3 - 174 8 2/25 21.75 7.73 16.87 - - 10 M Jansen (WAR) 3 3 70 11.4 - 82 7 4/19 11.71 7.02 10 1 -

Siya Simetu dominates the bowling standings with 14 scalps. Kyle Simmonds moves one spot down to occupy the second rank with 11 scalps. Migael Pretorious (10) slid one spot down to secure the third rank at 12.7.

Patrick Kruger (10) ascended one spot up to the fourth slot at 16.3. Bjorn Fortuin (10) climbed up from the seventh to the fifth rank at 17.2. Beyers Swanepoel (10) slipped from the fourth to the sixth rank at 17.6.

Tabraiz Shamsi (9) descended from the sixth to the seventh rank at 16.55. Okhule Cele (8) retained his eighth position at an average of 20.75. Ottniel Baartman (8) and Marco Jansen (7) retained their ninth and 10th ranks at 21.75 and 11.71 respectively.

