CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dolphins vs Titans (Updated) ft. Bryce Parsons and Okhule Cele

Dolphins took on Titans in the 18th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Wednesday, March 20, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Titans elected to bowl after winning the toss.

Dolphins scored 183 runs for the loss of one wicket in 14 overs before the match got interrupted due to rain. Bryce Parsons was the highest scorer for the team and made 102 runs off 48 deliveries.

Titans made 152 runs for the loss of five wickets in 14 overs and lost the match by 30 runs. Okhule Cele was the pick of the bowlers for the Dolphins and scalped two wickets for 40 runs in three overs.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Rank Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Rubin Hermann NWD 221 5 5 102 44.2 164.93 1 1 24 7 2 Bryce Parsons DOL 216 6 5 102 72 152.11 1 1 18 11 3 Rivaldo Moonsamy TIT 184 5 5 88 36.8 126.9 - 1 15 8 4 Jiveshan Pillay WAR 166 4 4 50 41.5 143.1 - 1 11 10 5 Ryan Rickelton LIN 165 5 5 75 41.25 147.32 - 1 14 6 6 Jonathan Bird WP 143 3 3 61 71.5 155.43 - 1 8 9 7 Raynard van Tonder NWD 140 5 5 48 35 128.44 - - 6 8 8 Reeza Hendricks LIN 114 5 5 57 28.5 148.05 - 1 13 4 9 Grant Roelofsen DOL 114 6 5 71 28.5 132.56 - 1 14 3 10 Meeka eel Prince NWD 103 5 5 58 20.6 132.05 - 1 10 5

Rubin Hermann is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 221 runs in five matches at an average of 44.20.

Bryce Parsons has jumped to second place from seventh and has 216 runs to his name in six matches at a strike rate of 152.11.

Rivaldo Moonsamy has moved to third place from second and has made a total of 184 runs in five outings at an average of 36.80.

Jiveshan Pillay has slipped to fourth place from third and has made 166 runs in four games at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 143.10.

Ryan Rickelton was earlier in fourth position on this list and is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer. He has amassed a total of 165 runs in five innings at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of 147.32.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Siya Simetu WAR 9 4 4 8.56 10 5.13 - - - 2 Okuhle Cele DOL 8 6 6 17.13 12.75 8.06 - - - 3 Bjorn Fortuin LIN 7 5 5 15.43 16.29 5.68 - - - 4 Patrick Kruger WAR 7 4 4 8.86 8.29 6.41 - - - 5 Kwena Maphaka LIN 7 4 4 13.86 12.86 6.47 - - 1 6 Marco Jansen WAR 7 3 3 11.71 10 7.03 - 1 - 7 Ottniel Baartman DOL 7 6 6 19.86 16.29 7.32 - - - 8 Tabraiz Shamsi TIT 7 5 5 16.86 12.86 7.87 - 1 - 9 Kyle Simmonds WP 6 4 4 10.33 13 4.77 - - - 10 Prenelan Subrayen DOL 6 6 6 21.67 19 6.84 - - -

Siya Simetu is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken a total of nine wickets in four matches at an average of 8.56.

Okhule Cele has jumped to second place on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets. He has picked eight wickets in six games at an average of 17.13.

Bjorn Fortuin has jumped to third position from sixth and has seven wickets to his name in five innings at an average of 15.43.

Patrick Kruger has moved to fourth place from third and has picked a total of seven wickets in four matches at an economy of 6.41.

Kwena Maphaka has slipped to fifth position from fourth. He has picked a total of seven wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 12.86.

