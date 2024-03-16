CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lions vs Titans (Updated) ft. Rubin Hermann and Siya Simetu

North West Dragons defeated Tuskers by a comprehensive 125-run margin in the 12th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 while the Dolphins secured a nine-wicket win over Boland in the 13th encounter. Meanwhile, the Lions secured a thrilling one-run win over the Titans in the 14th match.

Moving to the 12th encounter, North West Dragons batted first and posted a whopping total of 207/4 in 20 overs. Opening batter Rubin Hermann was the standout batter, hitting 102 runs in 54 balls with 11 fours and three sixes. Mondli Khumalo scalped a three-fer for Tuskers.

In response, Tuskers were bundled out for 82 runs in 14.5 overs, losing the game by 125 runs. Senuran Muthusamy scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 16 runs in four overs. Kerwin Mungroo and Caleb Seleka picked up two wickets apiece.

Shifting our focus to the 13th clash, Boland batted first and racked up a total of 125/8 in 20 overs. Michael Copeland was the top-scorer, hitting 35 runs in 30 balls. Daryn Dupavillon, Okhule Cele, Ottniel Baartman, and Prenelan Subrayen scalped two wickets apiece for the Dolphins.

In reply, Dolphins finished off the game in only 14.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. Openers Bryce Parsons (47 in 36) and Grand Roelofsen (71* in 45) were the standout batters in the chase.

In the 14th game, the Lions batted first and put up a dominating total of 183/5 in 20 overs. Wiaan Mulder (48), Mitchell Van Buuren (37*) and Delano Potgieter (32*) were the top batters. Lizaad Williams pocketed two wickets in the first innings for the Titans.

In the chase, the Titans could rack up 182/6 in 20 overs, losing the game by just one run. Rivaldo Moonsamy (88) and Sibonelo Makhanya (34) tried their best to seal the deal. Bjorn Fortuin and Codi Yusuf claimed two wickets each for the Lions.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge 2024.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Rubin Hermann 4 4 - 196 102 49 115 170.43 1 1 7 20 2 Rivaldo Moonsamy 4 4 - 182 88 45.5 141 129.08 - 1 8 15 3 Jonathan Bird 3 3 1 143 61 71.5 92 155.43 - 1 9 8 4 Ryan Rickelton 4 4 - 143 75 35.75 93 153.76 - 1 6 12 5 Jiveshan Pillay 3 3 - 121 50 40.33 87 139.08 - 1 6 10 6 Raynard van Tonder 4 4 1 119 48 39.67 87 136.78 - - 7 5 7 Bryce Parsons 4 4 1 114 62 38 94 121.28 - 1 4 10 8 Grant Roelofsen 4 4 1 103 71 34.33 79 130.38 - 1 3 12 9 Reeza Hendricks 4 4 1 102 57 34 70 145.71 - 1 3 13 10 Meeka Prince 4 4 - 102 58 25.5 74 137.84 - 1 5 10

Warriors' opening batter Rubin Hermann ascended from the fifth rank to the summit position in the tally, scoring 196 runs from four innings. Titans middle-order batter Rivaldo Moonsamy propelled from the sixth to the second rank, hitting 148 runs.

Jonathan Bird (143) slid from the top to the third spot at 71.5 while Ryan Rickelton (143) slipped from the third to the fourth rank at 35.75. Jiveshan Pillay (121) descended from the second to the fifth rank.

Raynard van Tonder (119) descended from the fourth to the sixth position in the tally. Bryce Parsons (114) rocketed from the 14th rank to occupy the seventh spot in the standings. Grant Roelofsen climbed up from the 36th spot to the eighth slot, scoring 103 runs.

Reeza Hendricks (102) glided down from the eighth position to secure the ninth rank in the batting standings at an average of 34 while Meeka Prince climbed up from the 24th rank to make it to the 10th position with 102 runs at 25.5.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Siya Simetu 3 3 12 60 8 3/20 7.5 5 9 - - - 2 Marco Jansen 3 3 11.4 82 7 4/19 11.71 7.03 10 1 - - 3 Tabraiz Shamsi 4 4 13 92 7 4/23 13.14 7.08 11.14 1 - - 4 Bjorn Fortuin 4 4 15 86 6 2/14 14.33 5.73 15 - - - 5 Kwena Maphaka 3 3 11 70 6 3/22 11.67 6.36 11 - - - 6 Okuhle Cele 4 4 13 88 6 2/21 14.67 6.77 13 - - - 7 Ottniel Baartman 4 4 14 96 6 2/25 16 6.86 14 - - - 8 Migael Pretorius 4 4 12 89 6 3/18 14.83 7.42 12 - - - 9 Kyle Simmonds 3 3 11 49 5 2/18 9.8 4.45 13.2 - - - 10 Lizaad Williams 4 4 16 105 5 2/20 21 6.56 19.2 - - -

Siya Simetu (8) maintained his top spot in the bowling standings. Marco Jansen (7) moved up from the third to the second rank at an average of 11.71. Tabraiz Shamsi (7) slid from the second to the third rank at 13.14.

Bjorn Fortuin (6) ascended from the 12th to the fourth rank, averaging 13. Okuhle Cele (6) rocketed from the 11th rank to occupy the fifth rank at 14.67. Ottniel Baartman (6) climbed up from the 13th rank to make it to the sixth spot at 16.

Migael Pretorius (6) descended from the sixth to the seventh rank at 14.83. Kyle Simmonds (5) slid from the fourth to the eighth slot at 9.8.

Kwena Maphaka (5) glided down from from the fifth to the ninth slot at 11.6. Lizaad Williams (5) moved up from the 22nd to the 10th spot at an average of 21.

