CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after North West Dragons vs Lions (Updated) ft. Ryan Rickelton and Tabraiz Shamsi

Titans bagged a four-wicket win over Boland in the fifth game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, March 10. Meanwhile, Kwazulu-Natal Inland picked up a seven-wicket win against Western Province in the sixth match.

On the other hand, the Warriors registered a seven-wicket win over the Dolphins in the seventh contest. On the other hand, the Lions racked up a nine-wicket comprehensive win against the North West Dragons in the eighth encounter.

In the fifth game, Boland posted a below-par total of 126/9 in 20 overs with Clyde Fortuin top-scoring (33). Tabraiz Shamsi was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul, conceding 23 runs in four overs.

In response, Sibonelo Makhanya was the standout batter. He scored 34 runs in 25 balls with two fours and one six as they sealed the deal in 19.1 overs with four wickets remaining. Siyabonga Mahima and Michael Copeland scalped two wickets but in vain.

Moving to the sixth encounter, Inland scored a below-par total of 115/7 in 20 overs with Keith Dudgeon (26) top-scoring for his side. Nande Burger, Kyle Simmonds andMthiwekhaya Nabe claimed two wickets apiece for Western Province.

In response, Western Province's no. 3 batter Jonathan Bird shined with 61* runs in 33 balls with six fours and four sixes. He helped his side reach home in 12.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, in the seventh clash, Dolphins racked up a below-par total of 121/8 in 20 overs. JJ Smuts was the standout batter with 30 runs while Jason Smith scored 27 runs. Marco Jansen and Siya Simetu scalped two wickets apiece.

Warriors crossed the line in 14.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Jiveshan Pillay (42) and captain Matthew Breetzke (31) were the top batters in the chase.

In the eighth game, North West could score only 103 runs in 18.2 overs. Captain Senuran Muthusamy top-scored with 33 runs in 26 balls while Kwena Maphaka and Bjorn Fortuin picked up two wickets apiece for the Lions.

In the chase, the Lions finished off the game in 10.4 overs with nine wickets in hand. Ryan Rickelton (34) and Reeze Hendricks (57*) were the impressive batters in the chase to take their side home.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge 2024.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 2 2 - 109 75 54.5 65 167.69 - 1 9 5 2 JA Bird (WPR) 2 2 1 101 61* 101 63 160.31 - 1 6 6 3 RR Hendricks (LIONS) 2 2 1 85 57* 85 48 177.08 - 1 11 3 4 J Pillay (WAR) 2 2 - 71 42 35.5 50 142 - - 5 4 5 JN Malan (BOL) 2 2 - 65 61 32.5 47 138.29 - 1 4 3 6 R van Tonder (NWEST) 2 2 - 61 48 30.5 50 122 - - 2 4 7 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 2 2 - 60 35 30 62 96.77 - - 5 1 8 MP Breetzke (WAR) 2 2 - 56 31 28 40 140 - - 7 2 9 JF Smith (DOLPH) 2 2 - 54 27 27 42 128.57 - - 2 3 10 AK Markram (TITNS) 2 2 - 53 40 26.5 46 115.21 - - 5 0

Lions batter Ryan Rickelton is the top run-scorer with 109 runs while Warriors' batter Jonathan Bird scored 101 runs to secure the second rank. Reeza Hendricks (85) occupied the third position in the tally.

Jiveshan Pillay (71), Janneman Malan (65), Raynard van Tonder (61), and Rivaldo Moonsamy (60) settled with the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively. Matthew Breetzke (56), Jason Smith (54), and Aiden Markram (53) are at the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Runs Mdns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 T Shamsi (TITNS) 2 2 8 - 41 7 4/23 5.85 5.12 6.85 1 - 2 M Jansen (WAR) 2 2 7.4 - 33 6 4/19 5.5 4.3 7.66 1 - 3 KT Maphaka (LIONS) 2 2 7 - 33 5 3/22 6.6 4.71 8.4 - - 4 S Simetu (WAR) 2 2 8 - 40 5 3/25 8 5 9.6 - - 5 BC Fortuin (LIONS) 2 2 7 - 35 4 2/14 8.75 5 10.5 - - 6 KI Simmonds (WPR) 2 2 8 - 38 4 2/18 9.5 4.75 12 - - 7 A Mhletywa (KZNIN) 2 2 6 - 40 4 3/19 10 6.66 9 - - 8 M Nabe (WPR) 2 2 8 - 65 4 2/28 16.25 8.12 12 - - 9 J Dawood (LIONS) 1 1 4 - 23 3 3/23 7.66 5.75 8 - - 10 S Nhlebela (KZNIN) 2 2 6 - 34 3 3/17 11.33 5.66 12 - -

Tabraiz Shamsi (7) is the leading wicket-taker in the bowling standings. Marco Jansen (6) is at the second rank. Kwena Maphaka (5) and Siya Simetu (5) hold the third and fourth ranks at 6.6 and eight respectively.

Bjorn Fortuin (4), Kyle Simmonds (4), Alindile Mhletywa (4) and Mthiwekhaya Nabe (4) settle with the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth spots respectively. They have averages of 8.75, 9.5, 10, and 16.25 respectively.

Junaid Dawood (3) and Smangaliso Nhlebela (3) occupy the ninth and 10th positions at an average of 7.66 and 11.33 respectively.

