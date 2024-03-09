CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Titans vs North West Dragons (Updated) ft. Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen

Warriors faced AET Tuskers in the first match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Friday, March 8. The Tuskers won the toss and decided to bowl first, bundling out the Warriors for just 125 runs in 20 overs.

The Tuskers didn’t have a great outing either and were all out for just 88 runs in 16.4 overs. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors, taking four wickets for 19 runs in 3.4 overs.

In the second match, Western Province won the toss against the Dolphins and decided to bat first. They scored 148 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. In reply, the Dolphins could make only 146 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by two runs.

In the third match, the Rocks locked horns with the Lions and elected to field first after winning the toss. They scored 223 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton was the highest scorer for the team and made 75 runs off 39 deliveries. The Rocks scored 180 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 43 runs.

North West Dragons decided to field against the Titans in the fourth match. The Titans scored 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. The Dragons could make only 156 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost the match by 13 runs.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Ryan Rickelton 1 1 - 75 75 75 39 192.31 - 1 5 6 2 Janneman Malan 1 1 - 61 61 61 41 148.78 - 1 3 4 3 Raynard van Tonder 1 1 - 48 48 48 33 145.45 - - 4 1 4 Rassie van der Dussen 1 1 1 42 42 - 22 190.91 - - 2 3 5 Aiden Markram 1 1 - 40 40 40 30 133.33 - - - 5 6 Jonathan Bird 1 1 - 40 40 40 30 133.33 - - 2 - 7 Rivaldo Moonsamy 1 1 - 35 35 35 31 112.9 - - 1 2 8 Dewald Brevis 1 1 - 29 29 29 19 152.63 - - 2 3 9 Jiveshan Pillay 1 1 - 29 29 29 23 126.09 - - 2 1 10 Reeza Hendricks 1 1 - 28 28 28 18 155.56 - - 1 3

Ryan Rickelton was the highest scorer on the first day of the tournament. He scored 75 runs off 39 deliveries and is in first place on this list.

Janneman Malan was the other batter who scored a half-century on Friday. He made 61 runs off 41 deliveries and is in second place.

Raynard van Tonder made 48 runs off 33 deliveries, including four sixes and one four. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Rassie van der Dussen scored 42 runs off 22 deliveries in his first outing. He is ranked fourth on this list.

Aiden Markram is currently in fifth place with 40 runs off 30 deliveries in the first March.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Runs Mdns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Marco Jansen 1 1 3.4 19 - 4 4/19 4.75 5.18 5.5 1 - 2 Smangaliso Nhlebela 1 1 4 17 - 3 3/17 5.67 4.25 8 - - 3 Migael Pretorius 1 1 4 18 - 3 3/18 6 4.5 8 - - 4 Tabraiz Shamsi 1 1 4 18 - 3 3/18 6 4.5 8 - - 5 Alindile Mhletywa 1 1 4 19 - 3 3/19 6.33 4.75 8 - - 6 Kwena Maphaka 1 1 4 22 - 3 3/22 7.33 5.5 8 - - 7 Siya Simetu 1 1 4 25 - 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 8 Junior Dala 1 1 4 30 - 3 3/30 10 7.5 8 - - 9 Hardus Viljoen 1 1 4 45 - 3 3/45 15 11.25 8 - - 10 Kyle Simmonds 1 1 4 18 - 2 2/18 9 4.5 12 - -

Marco Jansen was the most successful bowler on Friday. He took four wickets for 19 runs in the first game and is in first place.

Smangaliso Nhlebela, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Alindile Mhletywa took three wickets each. They are in the next four places.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App