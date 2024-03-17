CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Western Province vs Lions (Updated) ft. Rubin Hermann and Siya Simetu

Warriors secured a 32-run win over Boland in the 15th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, March 17. Meanwhile, the 16th encounter between the Dolphins and the North West Dragons ended without a result. The Lions registered a one-run close win in the Super Over against Western Province in the 17th clash.

In the 15th game, the Warriors batted first and posted a dominating total of 165/6 in 20 overs. Jiveshan Pilly was the top-scorer with 45 runs while Hardus Viljoen, Siyabonga Mahima, and Shaun von Beg scalped two wickets apiece.

In the chase, Boland got bundled out for 117 runs in 16.4 overs. Christiaan Jonker (33) and Clyde Fortuin (33) were the standout batters. Beyers Swanepoel claimed a four-wicket haul for the Warriors.

Shifting our focus to the 17th clash, Western Province batted first and racked up a total of 127/9 in 20 overs. David Bedingham scored 37 runs in 22 balls while Lutho Sipamla and Codi Yusuf scalped two wickets apiece. In response, the Lions tied off the 51-run DLS score in seven overs. In the Super Over, the Lions secured a one-run win.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge 2024.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Rank Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Rubin Hermann NWD 221 5 5 102 44.2 164.93 1 1 24 7 2 Rivaldo Moonsamy TIT 182 4 4 88 45.5 129.08 0 1 15 8 3 Jiveshan Pillay WAR 166 4 4 50 41.5 143.1 0 1 11 10 4 Ryan Rickelton LIN 165 5 5 75 41.25 147.32 0 1 14 6 5 Jonathan Bird WP 143 3 3 61 71.5 155.43 0 1 8 9 6 Raynard van Tonder NWD 140 5 5 48 35 128.44 0 0 6 8 7 Bryce Parsons DOL 114 5 4 62 38 121.28 0 1 10 1 8 Reeza Hendricks LIN 114 5 5 57 28.5 148.05 0 1 13 4 9 Grant Roelofsen DOL 103 5 4 71 34.33 130.38 0 1 12 3 10 Clyde Fortuin Rocks 103 4 4 33 25.75 119.77 0 0 11 4

Rubin Hermann continues to lead the batting standings with 221 runs from five innings. Rivaldo Moonsamy maintained his second rank with 182 runs from four innings while Jiveshan Pillay (166) moved up from fifth to the third spot.

Ryan Rickelton (165) retained his fourth rank in the tally. Jonathan Bird (143) slid from the third to the fifth position. Raynard van Tonder (140) slipped from the fifth to the sixth slot.

Bryce Parsons (114) and Grant Roelofsen (103) descended one spot each to occupy the seventh and eighth ranks at 38 and 34.33. Clyde Fortuin (103) propelled from the 19th to the ninth slot at 25.75. Meeka Prince (103) retained his 10th slot, averaging 20.6.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Siya Simetu WAR 9 4 4 8.56 10 5.13 0 2 0 2 Marco Jansen WAR 7 3 3 11.71 10 7.03 0 1 0 3 Patrick Kruger WAR 7 4 4 8.86 8.29 6.41 0 1 0 4 Kwena Maphaka LIN 7 4 4 13.86 12.86 6.47 0 1 0 5 Tabraiz Shamsi TIT 7 4 4 13.14 11.14 7.08 0 2 0 6 Bjorn Fortuin LIN 7 5 5 15.43 16.29 5.68 0 0 0 7 Codi Ethan Yusuf LIN 6 3 3 18.33 12 9.17 0 0 0 8 Hardus Viljoen Rocks 6 3 3 17.67 11.5 9.22 0 1 0 9 Kyle Simmonds WP 6 4 4 10.33 13 4.77 0 0 0 10 Migael Pretorius NWD 6 5 4 14.83 12 7.42 0 1 0

Siya Simetu (9) and Marco Jansen (7) retained their top two positions in the wickets standings at 8.56 and 11.71 respectively. Patrick Kruger (7) ascended from the 13th to the third rank at 8.86.

Kwena Maphaka (7) moved up from the fifth to the fourth spot at 13.86. Tabraiz Shamsi (7) slipped from the third to the fifth slot at 13.14. Bjorn Fortuin (7) retained his sixth rank in the standings.

Codi Yusuf (6) propelled from the 18th to the seventh spot at 18.33. Hardus Viljoen (6) moved up from the 17th to the eighth rank at 17.67. Kyle Simmonds (6) descended from the fourth to the ninth slot at 10.33. Migael Pretorius (6) slipped from the eighth to the 10th position at 14.83.

