Cuttack's Barabati Stadium set to be completely demolished and developed into world-class sports complex - Reports 

The Barabati Stadium, which has played host to the 2013 Women's World Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as several of Team India's international matches in the past, is set for a major revamp. The Odisha government is currently the principal sponsor of the Indian hockey teams in a deal that runs up to 2033 and wishes to bring the state into the scheme of things when it comes to cricket as well.

According to reports, the stadium will be demolished in phases for the new structure to take its place. The new stadium is expected to have a capacity of 60,000, which is quite a significant increase from the current limit of 42,000 in place.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary confirmed that the entire project is slated to cost around ₹600-700 crore.

“The iconic Barabati stadium built in 1952 will be completely demolished. It will be newly built with the support of the Odisha government in collaboration with the Odisha Cricket Association and the BCCI. It was decided during the visit of chairman 5T (transformational initiative) and Nabin Odisha (government welfare scheme), V.K. Pandian, to the Barabati stadium on Wednesday. The stadium's seating capacity will be increased from 42,000 to 60,000," Behera told The New Indian Express.

“Around Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore will be spent on the project, foundation for which will be laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 27,” he added.

Furthermore, there are significant plans for the area surrounding the stadium as well. According to the officials, the area adjacent to the stadium will be dedicated to a retail mall, coupled with a five-star hotel and office spaces. Whereas, the area right in front of the stadium will be developed into a public plaza.

“The spectators will experience international standards in terms of the access to the stadium right from roads to parking to the galleries, comfortable viewing of the matches and facilities like food courts, washrooms etc. The campus will also have facilities for other sports disciplines,” a release said.

The officials also plan to begin a women's cricket academy in Puri to nurture the emerging talent in the state as well as promote the sport.

“Women's cricket will be a major focus area. Odisha has women cricketers who have been displaying exceptional talent at the national level. To further encourage and promote women's cricket development, Odisha Women Cricket Academy will be started in Puri soon,” said 5T chairman VK Pandian.

A vision document for the entire project has been approved by the state government.

Barabati Stadium last hosted an international fixture in 2022

The venue last played host to a cricketing contest during South Africa's tour of India in 2022. The T20I fixture witnessed the Proteas register a four-wicket victory, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen's heroics after India posted 148 runs on the board.

Overall, the Barabati Stadium has contested three T20Is, 21 ODIs, and a couple of Test matches, as far as men's international cricket is concerned.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App