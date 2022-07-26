"You cannot expect 130-140 will win you matches" - Veda Krishnamurthy on India women's batting ahead of CWG 2022

Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy believes Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will need to get their team off to a flying start. The Indian team will compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) later this month.

Mandhana is more of an orthodox player, while Verma loves to take on the opposition's bowling with a flurry of attacking shots. According to Krishnamurthy, this balanced combination could work really well for the team at CWG 2022 at Edgbaston.

Veda Krishnamurthy also stressed the importance of batting fearlessly and putting huge scores on the board. She said in a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network:

"In T20s, obviously you need a good start, Smriti and Shafali are two great proponents of that (providing quick starts). It’s crucial. It’s not about who is going to score, everyone has to play attacking cricket."

The 29-year-old also feels that Team India need to adapt to the changes seen in how T20 cricket is played nowadays. Krishnamurthy added:

"You need to put (big) scores on the board. You cannot expect 130-140 will win you matches. The game has transformed in the last few years, Even 160-170 is still not safe. The way people go about the game has changed completely. So you have to put up big scores."

Veda Krishnamurthy on whether India can adapt to

conditions at CWG 2022

The Indian Women's Team have traditionally had a spin-heavy bowling attack. However, the conditions at Edgbaston might be chilly and favor the pacers. Veda Krishnamurthy feels the Women in Blue have to take a call on the team combination once they read the conditions well.

The all-rounder, however, has no doubt that the team has enough match-winners to come good on any given day and stated:

"They’ve been playing a lot of cricket, regardless of where and against whom. They had the World Cup, Women’s IPL and more. The conditions at max will go down to whether you want an extra pacer or not. They’ve got a lot of people who can perform."

Australia, Pakistan and Barbados are the other teams in India's group. The Women in Blue will undoubtedly have to play some fantastic cricket to progress beyond the group stages.

