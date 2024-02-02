CWI promote Shamar Joseph as a fully contracted player after his Gabba heroics

Cricket West Indies has rewarded young fast bowler Shamar Joseph with a contract upgrade, elevating his status from a franchise contract to the international retainer contract. The decision comes after the right-arm seamer's heroics at the Gabba to script West Indies' first Test win over Australia since 2003 and the first Down Under since 1997.

Joseph claimed a fifer on his debut at the Adelaide Oval, but it went in vain as Australia emerged victorious by 10 wickets. However, the 24-year-old delivered a lion-hearted performance in the following Test in Brisbane, taking seven wickets in the 4th innings despite an injured toe to help the visitors defend 216, giving them an eight-run victory.

CWI Director and Chair of the Cricket Development and Performance Committee Enoch Lewis believes the Guyanese has earned a full contract with the national team and said (as quoted by the official website):

"As exhilarated as we are, it is also dutiful to elevate Shamar Joseph to a CWI International retainer contract. His extraordinary talent and steadfast dedication serve as the cornerstone of our team's recent triumph at the Gabba, and such promise merits its due recognition. Shamar has not just been rewarded with a retained contract he has earned it."

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe reckons the youngster's meteoric rise is a bright sign for them.

"Shamar's elevation to a CWI International retainer contract reflects his potential and the bright future ahead for West Indies cricket. We have also offered Chemar Holder a franchise contract as we double down on securing the best fast-bowling talent available. We are excited to see both men continue to excel."

West Indies' Contracted players: Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

"I will always be here to play Test cricket for the West Indies" - Shamar Joseph

West Indies players mob Shamar after winning in Brisbane.

Following the Brisbane Test, the right-arm seamer said he will always make himself available for the longest format. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"I will always be here to play Test cricket for the West Indies. I am not afraid to say this live. There will be times when T20 might come around and Test cricket will be there … but I will always be available to play for the West Indies no matter how much money comes towards."

West Indies will now turn their attention towards the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

