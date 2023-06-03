"Dada called up Adidas, asking them to send the T-shirts" - Virender Sehwag recalls teaming up with Sachin Tendulkar to prank Sourav Ganguly

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recently spoke about how he, along with Sachin Tendulkar, pranked Sourav Ganguly during their playing days.

Sehwag revealed that it was Tendulkar's idea to prank the former India captain. The former opener stated that he and Tendulkar talked about receiving jerseys from Adidas that were made in Germany, knowing that Ganguly could hear them from the toilet.

Sehwag recalled that Ganguly then called up an official from Adidas, asking for the same jerseys. Speaking on the show "Breakfast with Champions", here's what Virender Sehwag said:

"Sachin Tendulkar and I were brand ambassadors for Adidas. We went to the washroom, and Sachin said, 'Let's play a prank with Dada (Sourav Ganguly)'. He asked me to just play along. Dada went in the toilet and we were standing outside."

"He said, 'These T-shirts from Adidas from Germany, how good are they,' he added. "I agreed saying, 'The stuff is really good'. And saying all this, we came out. Then, Dada called up Adidas, asking them to send the T-shirts from Germany, which were given to Sachin and Sehwag."

You can watch the full interview below:

"He would predict a bowler's length and give me a cue" - Virender Sehwag on batting with Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag further stated that he learned a lot from Sachin Tendulkar. The 44-year-old disclosed that the 'Master Blaster' would help him tackle the bowlers by telling him how they were planning to dismiss him.

The right-handed batter mentioned that on most occasions, the bowlers would bowl the same delivery predicted by Tendulkar.

"I used to be Sachin's gym partner," Sehwag stated. "He taught me so much in life. He taught me about hardships and practice. He would predict a bowler's length and give me a cue. When asked how he know, he'd say, 'I have now played for so many years that I can predict how he is trying to get you out with a fuller length'. The next ball would be a full-length delivery only."

Notably, Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar are the most successful opening pair in ODI cricket, having scored 6609 runs from 136 innings.

