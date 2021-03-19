Dale Steyn names the best cricketing minds he has met

Dale Steyn answered several questions during a fun interaction with fans on Twitter. The questions ranged from cricket and T20 leagues to his personal experiences and other topics. One fan asked Dale about the best cricketing mind he has met.

It was tough for Dale Steyn to pick one name given the talent he has met during his illustrious career. The South African cricketer named a small group of players whom he thought were excellent.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene seemed to have impressed Steyn the most with their cricketing acumen. Amongst his Proteas teammates, the 'Phalaborwa Express' thought that Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith were just as phenomenal.

Dale Steyn also stated that former Zimbabwean cricketer Duncan Fletcher was someone who explains the game better than anyone he's ever met. He also expressed admiration for the way Gary Kirsten ran the team like a closely-knit group. Coincidentally, both Fletcher and Kirsten worked have worked as head coach for Team India in the past.

Sanga and Mahela were amazing! Kallis, Smith were also just phenomenal during my time with the proteas. Duncan fletcher explains the game better than anyone I’ve ever met, and Gary Kirsten ran a team like a well drilled happy army! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 19, 2021

Dale Steyn's cryptic tweet about South Africa players missing the T20Is against Pakistan

Dale Steyn recently put up a cryptic tweet questioning why some South African players aren't participating in the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

According to a mutual agreement between the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), the latter has allowed the players with IPL contracts to skip the T20Is against Pakistan.

Dale Steyn didn't seem too happy about this decision and tweeted after the squads were announced.

"I missed the reason why our big dogs aren’t playing the T20s against Pak?" Steyn tweeted.

I missed the reason why our big dogs aren’t playing the T20s against Pak? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 18, 2021

South Africa's ODI and T20I squads for the series against Pakistan:

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.