"Dane was given an extensive opportunity" - CSA clarifies reason to drop veteran Dane van Niekerk from T20 World Cup squad

Shockwaves were sent throughout the women's cricketing fraternity when South Africa dropped their star all-rounder and captain Dane van Niekerk for the upcoming T20 World Cup at home.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), the Proteas Women's skipper failed the fitness Test, and that was the only reason why the board had to make the tough decision.

Dane van Niekerk was out of the national team with an ankle injury in January 2022. But she showed great form in the Women's Hundred last year and many are puzzled to see the hosts leaving one of their big players out.

Here's what Clinton du Preez, the women's selection convener, had to say to reporters during the announcement of the squad:

"Dané was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria, or the fitness benchmark for eligibility into the World Cup. She recently did another fitness test and unfortunately did not meet the minimum criteria, and therefore she's missed out. It's purely based on the not meeting of the fitness criteria that she's missed out."

Gary Lemke @GaryLemke This is getting ridiculous. Captain Dane van Niekerk not selected for SA’s T20 World Cup cos she ran a PB 9min 48sec for 2km and failed CSA’s “fitness test” that says she had to go 9:30. This is T20 cricket, not timeless Tests. What an insult to one of the game’s best players This is getting ridiculous. Captain Dane van Niekerk not selected for SA’s T20 World Cup cos she ran a PB 9min 48sec for 2km and failed CSA’s “fitness test” that says she had to go 9:30. This is T20 cricket, not timeless Tests. What an insult to one of the game’s best players

"It's about remaining consistent with our decisions" - Du Preez on leaving out Dane van Niekerk

Du Preez also revealed that despite failing the fitness Test - a 2 km run - once, Dane van Niekerk was given the opportunity to try again after the tri-series between India, South Africa, and West Indies ended.

Once the all-rounder failed the next test as well, du Preez claimed that they had no other option left but to leave her out. On this, he stated:

"We've had this discussion with her. We've extensively reminded her of that and appreciated the hard work that she's put in to try to get to the fitness levels. It's about remaining consistent with our decisions. Many other players have gone down this route. Everyone is quite familiar with the situation and what is required."

South Africa squad: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-traveling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune.

