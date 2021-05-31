Dani Willis reveals Steve Smith’s outrageous “blindfold” ritual to judge bat pickup

Steve Smith is an eccentric cricket-crazy soul. As if his shadow batting and on-field mannerisms weren’t enough, his wife Dani Willis has given another insight into Steve Smith’s relentless mind.

Dani Willis shared a picture of Steve Smith’s astonishing blindfolded strategy to judge his bats, and the Australian cricketer reacted to the picture to explain his stance as well.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dani Willis wrote, “Steve doing Steve things”.

In the picture, Steve Smith is standing with a cloth wrapped over his head, as he shadow bats with several cricket bats.

Steve Smith later reacted to the insane picture, revealing how he was ranking each bat from 1 to 8 based on their pickup. The Australian cricketer cheekily admitted that all bats were good, tagging brand New Balance in the comments as well.

The interaction gives us another insight into Steve Smith’s fascinating mind. From Steve Smith shadow batting in his hotel room to the cricketer asking his wife to help him practice when the two are at home, there are enough stories to prove how Steve Smith can never truly stay away from the game.

Steve Smith finally reunited with family

Here's a look at the full schedule, including five Twenty20 and three ODI matches. pic.twitter.com/Kht3plQLpY — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 17, 2021

Steve Smith and other Australian cricketers finally met family members on Monday morning after their hotel quarantine in Sydney came to an end.

The Australian IPL 2021 contingent has had to take a long route home after COVID-19 halted the tournament mid-way. Steve Smith and Co. first spent time in the Maldives before undergoing a two-week quarantine in Sydney.

The star batsman will next be seen in action in July when Australia travel to the Caribbean to take on West Indies. The two nations will square off in a five-match T20I series starting July 9, before playing a three-match ODI series as well.