"Rohit Sharma is far superior to you" - Danish Kaneria blasts Mohammad Amir for remarks on Indian batters

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria made a scathing attack on pacer Mohammad Amir for his remarks on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kaneria said on Wednesday that Rohit is 'far superior' to Amir, claiming that the Pakistani pacer's comments are just a stunt to 'remain in the limelight'.

In a recent interview with Cricwick, Mohammad Amir had stated that he has always enjoyed bowling to India's white-ball captain and vice-captain. The left-armer even claimed he finds Rohit Sharma 'easy' to bowl to and could get him out 'both ways'.

Danish Kaneria took strong exception to these comments. He waxed lyrical about Rohit, calling him a 'run-machine' and an adept player of pace and spin. He advised Mohammad Amir to refrain from 'out of the blue' remarks and instead come out of retirement and perform against the Indian opener.

“Rohit Sharma is a player who has scored so many double-centuries, and on top of that, he is a run-machine. There is hardly a player who plays spinners and fast bowlers better than him. And as far as you are concerned, you no longer have that pace or swing, because of which you couldn’t perform for the last two years and were axed from the team. So you come back, perform and when he is against you, and then make such statements. It will make for an exciting battle," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

"But to say things out of the blue like 'I have two types of balls and I can get him out anytime', I don’t think so. Rohit Sharma is far superior to you, he is of a higher class. Very sorry, but that’s my opinion,” he added.

Mohammad Amir has dismissed Rohit Sharma just once in ODIs, with the opener scoring 43 runs off 71 balls against him. In T20Is, however, Mohammad Amir has fared better against the Indian stalwart, dismissing him twice in the space of seven balls, which included six dots.

Mohammad Amir says he finds it easy bowling to Rohit Sharma, compared to Virat Kohli, and can get him out both ways 👀🇵🇰#India #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/TjKHqWHxyn — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir has dismissed Virat Kohli twice in ODIs but has remained wicketless against him in T20Is.

It is fine if Mohammad Amir wants to be in the limelight by making such statements: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria

Calling the remarks an attempt to come into the 'limelight', Danish Kaneria said such statements should be limited to players who are about to play against each other soon. Kaneria likened the remark to Abdul Razzaq's earlier jibe at Jasprit Bumrah, where the former all-rounder had called the Indian pacer a 'baby bowler'.

"...such statements are made when players are about to face each other in an upcoming or an ongoing series. Neither are we going to have an India vs Pakistan series, nor are you going to bowl to Rohit Sharma. You’ve said something out of the blue, similar to what Abdul Razzaq had said about Jasprit Bumrah. So, it is fine if you want to be in the limelight by making such statements. I understand that a bowler likes to say such things, express himself by saying stuff like ‘he’s my bunny, I like to get him out’,” Kaneria signed off.

While Rohit Sharma will be seen in action on India's upcoming tour of England, Mohammad Amir will play for the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.

Mohammad Amir has signed for the Barbados Tridents for this year's Caribbean Premier League #CPL21 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 25, 2021