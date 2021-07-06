Danni Wyatt returns as England women announce WT20I squad for series against India

England women will be keen to sweep the upcoming WT20I series after beating India women 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series. The visitors will be hoping to end the contest on a high.

The ECB announced the 14-member squad for the series set to start July 9. Danni Wyatt and Mady Villiers return to the fold while Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill return to play for their regional teams and will be available for the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

A statement released by the ECB also saw England women head coach Lisa Keightley remark that the side had played some good cricket in the Test and ODIs.

"We've played some good cricket across both the Test and ODIs and we've named a strong squad for the IT20 series. We're 6-4 in the multi-format series and we're pushing hard to win.

Mithali Raj's unbeaten 75 against England women in the final ODI helped them win by four wickets.

"We probably weren't quite at our best in the third ODI, so I'd like us to hit the ground running in the first IT20 and be ruthless.”

After losing the first couple of games, India women trounced the England women by four wickets in the third ODI last week. It was another Mithali Raj masterclass as the skipper remained unbeaten on 75, while Sneh Rana scored 24 off 22 to help the visitors avoid a whitewash.

The third and final ODI also saw Mithali become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket across all three formats. She surpassed England women's legend Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer.

England women squad for the WT20Is

Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, and Danni Wyatt.

India women squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

