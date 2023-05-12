Daren Sammy appointed head coach of West Indies’ ODI and T20I teams 

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has been appointed the new head coach of WI’s ODI and T20I teams. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain will begin duties with WI’s three-match ODI series against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah in June, ahead of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

For the uninitiated, Sammy served as captain of WI across formats. The all-rounder led WI to T20 World Cup wins in 2012 and 2016. He represented WI in 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20Is, scoring 3781 runs and scalping 209 wickets.

After his retirement, Sammy has coached T20 franchises in Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League. In a statement, Sammy said about his new assignment:

“It will be a challenge but one that I’m ready for and excited about. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity, especially looking at the players we have and the impact that I believe I can have in the dressing room. I believe I will bring the same approach as I had as a player: the passion, the desire for success and my undying love for West Indies cricket.”

The 39-year-old continued:

“I’m looking forward to imparting my knowledge, my tactical acumen, my communication skills and my man-management skills. I get excited about putting the plans together and seeing the players execute them.”

WI are seventh and tenth in the ICC T20I and ODI rankings, respectively.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket BREAKING NEWS

Daren Sammy & Andre Coley announced as the newly appointed WI Men's Head Coaches.



Read More

bit.ly/42RPoHe BREAKING NEWSDaren Sammy & Andre Coley announced as the newly appointed WI Men's Head Coaches.Read More 🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Daren Sammy & Andre Coley announced as the newly appointed WI Men's Head Coaches.Read More⬇️ bit.ly/42RPoHe

Andre Coley appointed head coach of West Indies' Test and A teams

Andre Coley, meanwhile, has been appointed as the head coach of the West Indies Test and A teams.

The 48-year-old is a former wicketkeeper-batter who has coached at all levels in West Indies cricket. He served as WI’s interim coach during the recently concluded tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Caribbean Cricket Podcast @CaribCricket BREAKING NEWS



Andre Coley appointed red-ball coach



Daren Sammy is new white ball coach BREAKING NEWSAndre Coley appointed red-ball coachDaren Sammy is new white ball coach 🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨Andre Coley appointed red-ball coachDaren Sammy is new white ball coach https://t.co/tDMsBJ1XA9

Speaking on his new assignment, Coley said:

“I am honoured to be appointed West Indies Men’s head coach of the red-ball team after serving in the interim role on the Zimbabwe and South Africa tours."

He continued:

"I am looking forward to the challenges ahead, as well as the opportunities as we sharpen our focus on moving up the Test rankings, and qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June 2025.”

WI failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final during the first two cycles of the ICC tournament. They're eighth in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Poll : 0 votes