Daren Sammy left fuming as Shai Hope is adjudged out after contentious catch in WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test [Watch]

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy was left fuming after the third umpire Adrian Holdstock declared keeper-batter Shai Hope out on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia at Bridgetown, Barbados. Official live streaming platform FanCode shared a video on social media of Sammy reactng disapprovingly to the contentious catch and decision in the dressing room.

The dismissal occurred in the 58th over of the innings sent down by Beau Webster. The seam-bowling all-rounder got the ball to move viciously back in, drawing the inside edge of Hope's bat. Alex Carey flung himself to his left and held on to a one-handed catch. After the on-field umpires sent it upstairs, replays showed that part of the ball might have been touching the ground. Nevertheless, the third umpire decided that the catch had been taken cleanly, thereby ruling it out.

Hope ended up as the top-scorer for the home side, making 48 off 91 deliveries. The right-handed batter shared a 67-run stand with captain Roston Chase as the West Indies eked out a 10-run lead after bowling Australia out for 180 in their first innings. Chase's lbw dismissal for 44 was also seemingly controversial as the hosts believed there might have been an inside edge.

"When you see decision after decision, then it raises the question" - Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-day presser, Sammy lambasted the lack of consistency in third-umpire decisions and refused to rule out suggestions that it was directed against his team. The 41-year-old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We are just trying to find some sort of understanding as to what the process is. We only hope for consistency. That's all we could ask for. When there is doubt in something, just be consistent across the board. Yeah, look, you don't want to get yourself in a situation where you're wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question. I know he's here for the series. You don't want to go in a Test match having that doubt."

The West Indies still hold a slight advantage as Australia are only 82 runs ahead, having lost four wickets in their second innings.

