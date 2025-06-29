Daren Sammy slapped with fine for outburst on controversial umpiring decisions in WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has landed in trouble after his take on some contentious umpiring decisions during the first Test against Australia at Bridgetown, Barbados. Sammy has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct which relates to criticizing match officials publicly.

Speaking after the Day 2 when a few close umpiring decisions didn't go the West Indies' way, the 41-year-old had acknowledged he had concerns about Adrian Holdstock's abilities ever since the ODI series in England. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"You don't want to get yourself in a situation where you're wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question."

The former skipper was found to have violated Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct pertaining to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match."

Sammy has also received a demerit point for his first offence in a 24-month period. He admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Javagal Srinath. On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite leveled the charges.

Roston Chase echoes Daren Sammy's comments following defeat in first Test

Roston Chase.

Following a 159-run defeat in Barbados, West Indies skipper Roston Chase pointed out that there were several questionable calls during the Test, claiming that it felt everything and everyone was against them. Chase said during a press conference (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"This game is a frustrating one for me and for the team because we bowled out Australia for a relatively low score. We were very happy with that. But then there were so many questionable calls in the game and none of them went our way. I mean, as a player, you're out there, you're giving your all, you're fighting. And then nothing is going your way. It's clear to see anyone would feel bad or feel hurt about those decisions. You're out there playing to win, giving it your all and it seems like everyone is against you."

The second Test against Australia begins on July 3 in Grenada.

