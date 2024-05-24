"Darkest day in Bangladesh cricket history"- Fans react as USA secure 2-0 lead in T20I series against Asian giants

Bangladesh conceded an unassailable 0-2 lead in the three-match T20I series against the USA. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led outfit lost the first T20I by five wickets and suffered a six-run defeat earlier today in the second T20I.

Playing at the Prairie View Sports Complex in Texas, the United States successfully defended a 145-run target. Ali Khan was the architect of USA's win with a three-wicket haul while conceding just 25 runs.

Four years ago, when the Tigers won the U19 World Cup in South Africa, fans felt that the 2020s would see them reach never-seen-before heights. They even won a Test match in New Zealand and registered a T20I series win against Australia.

However, the last two years have not been that great for them. They failed to qualify for the Asia Cup Final last year and then finished eighth in the 50-over World Cup.

Fans had high hopes from them in T20 World Cup this year, but those have been dented by the disappointing displays against the US. A fan of the Asian side labeled the T20I series defeat against the USA as the darkest day in their cricket history.

"USA HAVE DONE IT!!! THEY HAVE WON THE SERIES. DARKEST DAY IN BANGLADESH CRICKET HISTORY. There is no way to hide for this team anymore," they tweeted.

A fan suggested that the BCB should sack experienced players and give opportunities to new players now.

"Sack Shakib and team immediately. Bring young lads..." the fan tweeted.

Giving his views on the performance of the team in the two T20Is, another fan commented:

"Bangladesh was utterly disappointing in these two games. Very poor performance."

Bangladesh needed 145 to win this match, but they could only score 138. Only four sixes were hit by the visitors. Hence, a fan questioned why the nation could not produce any power hitter.

"Why Bangladesh not able to produce any power hitter," they asked.

Can Bangladesh avoid an embarrassing whitewash at the hands of USA?

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led outfit will now be desperate to avoid a 0-3 defeat against USA. The United States will be high on confidence when they take the field in Texas again on Saturday, May 24, at 8.30pm IST.

It will be interesting to see if Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. can record a consolation win. The Prairie View Sports Complex will host this game as well.

