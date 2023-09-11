"Darr gya" - Fans react as Haris Rauf ruled out for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash on reserve day

Pakistan’s frontline pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on reserve day (Monday, September 11).

Rauf was hit while saving a straight shot played by India captain Rohit Sharma during the 12th over of India's innings.

He felt discomfort in his right flank during the match on Sunday, September 10, and was taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear.

The 29-year-old has been rested as a precautionary measure ahead of the World Cup. He is currently under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s medical panel.

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel told Star Sports:

“He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup around the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs.”

Expand Tweet

Rauf’s absence comes as a setback for Pakistan since he picked up three wickets in the form of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan in the last Asia Cup group-stage game against India. He picked up nine wickets in the first three games of the 50-over tournament.

Fans on X (previously known as Twitter), though, trolled Haris Rauf while mentioning his rivalry with Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter had taken him on in the T20 World Cup 2022, where he smashed two consecutive sixes against Rauf to pull the game in India’s favor. The Men in Blue won that game by four wickets.

One user wrote:

"Hope he gets well soon, par lag raha h darr gya (but looks like he is scared)."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game to be 50-over game per side subject to rain

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 game is likely to be a 50-over game per side despite a delayed start subject to weather forecast. The game began at 4.40 PM IST on the reserve day, with India’s score reading at 147/2 with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provide a terrific start for Team India. The duo scored 56 (49) and 58 (52), respectively.

Shadab Khan broke the 121-run opening stand by dismissing Sharma, while Shaheen Afridi sent back Gill.