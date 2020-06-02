Darren Sammy urges cricket world to stand against racism

Darren Sammy took to Twitter to urge the cricket world to take a stand against racism

Former West Indian captain Darren Sammy took to Twitter to stand in support of recent protests against racism. Darren Sammy urged the cricket world to come forward and stand against the injustice that the people of colour had to face, saying that people not standing up to the problem were also part of the problem.

"Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem," Darren Sammy tweeted.

Darren Sammy urges cricket boards to stand up against racism

While racism is said to be a lot more common in sports like football, cricket too has seen incidents of racism over the last couple of decades alone. Most recently, England pacer Jofra Archer was racially abused during his national team’s tour of New Zealand in late 2019.

Darren Sammy also urged the ICC and all cricket boards to speak out against the social injustice being meted out to people of colour across the world. Using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, Darren Sammy also said that this was not the time to be silent and pushed the cricket boards to speak out now.

The tweets came after widespread protests against racism in the last few days in the United States of America. The protests began in response to the unlawful killing of an African-American citizen by the name of George Floyd on May 25.

Darren Sammy last played competitive cricket for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League earlier in the year. The West Indian all-rounder would go on to be named of Head Coach of the franchise in the same season.

Darren Sammy’s former international teammate Chris Gayle also spoke out against racism, in an Instagram story on Monday, saying that it exists in cricket too, in addition to football. The former RCB man also said he has faced racism across the globe, and within teams that he has played for as well.