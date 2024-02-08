Daryl Mitchell to miss 2nd Test against South Africa and Australia T20Is to manage foot injury

Gun all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will miss the second Test against South Africa and the subsequent T20I series against Australia due to a foot injury. Canterbury bowler Will O'Rourke shall come in for the seam-bowling all-rounder for the final Test against the Proteas, which begins on February 13.

Mitchell recently sat out the fifth T20I against Pakistan and the Dream11 Super Smash Finals to allow the injury to heal. However, he seemed to be experiencing discomfort; hence, a period of rehabilitation was deemed critical.

The 32-year-old, who will miss the home Test in Hamilton, didn't have a massive role to play in the comprehensive victory over the Proteas in Mount Maunganui. The right-hander didn't bowl and made 45 runs across innings, scoring 34 in the first.

"We feel now is an appropriate time" - Gary Stead on Daryl Mitchell's rehab

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead underlined Mitchell's importance across formats and reckoned rehabilitation is a must. Stead said, as quoted by the New Zealand Cricket official website:

"Daryl is a hugely important member of the squad in all three formats and ensuring he is in the best shape is vital with the period of matches to come. Based on the schedule ahead, we feel now is an appropriate time for Daryl to complete a period of rehabilitation."

Led by Tim Southee, the Black Caps will travel to Hamilton on Saturday morning ahead of the second Test, beginning on Tuesday. Kane Williamson struck twin centuries in the first match to fire the hosts to a 281-run victory. Rachin Ravindra equally grabbed the spotlight, converting his maiden Test hundred into a double-century in the first innings, finishing with 240 of 366 balls.

With the ball, towering seamer Kyle Jamieson starred with four wickets against his name. An inexperienced South African side found themselves under pressure across the match and a first Test series defeat to the Kiwis loom.

