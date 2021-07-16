ZIM vs BAN 2021: Clinical Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe by 155 runs in first ODI

After a win in the solitary Test against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh continued their impressive run in the African nation. The visitors beat the hosts by 155 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.
Zimbabwe won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat first. Blessing Muzarabani provided an early breakthrough for his team when he removed Tamim Iqbal for a duck in the third over. Muzarabani struck once again in the ninth over of the game when he dismissed the dangerous Shakib Al Hasan for 19.
Mohammad Mithun was the next batsman to be dismissed and he was caught behind off the bowling of Tendai Chatara. Mosaddek Hossain was then dismissed by Richard Ngarava and Bangladesh were reduced to 74-4.
Liton Das built a partnership with Mahmudullah and the duo added 93 runs before Luke Jongwe dismissed Mahmudullah for 33. Das continued to hold one end and scored an impressive century before he was eventually dismissed for 102.
Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan provided the finishing touches to the innings and Bangladesh scored an impressive 276 for 9 in 50 overs.
Luke Jongwe was the most successful bowler for Zimbabwe, returning with figures of 3 for 51 in 9 overs.
Bangladesh run through Zimbabwean batting lineup
The 277-run chase was always going to be a daunting task for the hosts. Zimbabwe lost both their openers in quick succession. Tadiwanashe Marumaniarumani was dismissed by Mohammad Saifuddin before Wesley Madhevere was bowled out by Taskin Ahmed.
Zimbabwe never recovered from these early blows and Shakib Al Hasan ran through the middle and the lower middle order. Shakib picked up five wickets for just 30 runs in 9.5 overs. His victims included Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Muzarbani, Regis Chakabva and Richard Ngarava.
Zimbabwe consolidated their innings at one point and were 78-3 before their skipper was dismissed. Chakabva was impressive with his innings of 54 runs but the rest of the batsmen failed to contribute much.
The African nation were bowled out for just 121 runs and Bangladesh emerged victorious by a margin of 155 runs. The second ODI will be played on 18 July at the same venue i.e. the Harare Sports Club.