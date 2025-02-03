Dasun Shanaka travels 6,614 kms in 5 days, plays 3 matches for 2 different teams, scores century and takes a wicket

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has played three cricket matches for two different teams, in two different formats and in two different countries over the last five days. Notably, he even scored a hundred in the first-class match that he played between two T20 matches.

Dasun Shanaka is currently in the United Arab Emirates, playing for Dubai Capitals in the International League T20 2025 tournament. On January 28, Shanaka turned up for the Capitals against Sharjah Warriorz in a match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

By January 31, Shanaka had joined the Sinhalese Sports Club for a first-class match against the Moors Sports Club in Colombo. In fact, the match ended on February 2 in the morning. He then took a flight from Colombo to reach Dubai by evening and turned up for DC in the match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on February 2.

Shanaka scored a brilliant 123 in the first-class match against the Moors Sports Club. He also took a wicket with the ball. While the hectic travel could have taken a toll on any cricketer's performance, Shanaka managed to smash 34 runs off just 12 balls in the fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Dasun Shanaka's brilliance helps Dubai Capitals defeat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 26 runs

Shanaka's innings proved to be the difference between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their ILT20 clash. The all-rounder scored a 12-ball 34 to help DC finish with 217/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 218 for a win, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders reached 191/5 in 20 overs and lost by 26 runs despite a 78-run knock from opener Andries Gous. Thanks to this win, Dubai Capitals have 10 points from nine matches. They stand fourth in the ILT20 2025 points table and have officially qualified for the playoffs.

