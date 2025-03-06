David Miller dedicates his 100 in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal to newborn baby with a special celebration [Watch]

South African star David Miller scored an unbeaten century in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal match against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium. The left-handed batter celebrated the milestone in special style, dedicating the achievement to his newborn baby.

The second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy took place on March 5 in Lahore, where New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs. Chasing 363 for a win, the Proteas finished with 312/9 in 50 overs.

The losing margin would have been bigger for the South African side had David Miller not scored a century while batting with the tail-enders. At one point, South Africa's score was 218/8, but Miller fought like a lone warrior and took the total past 300.

Miller touched triple figures on the last ball of the match. Although South Africa lost, the southpaw celebrated his milestone with a cradle celebration. You can watch the video here:

The video shared by the ICC has received over 200,000 likes on Instagram. Cricket fans from around the world lauded Miller for his fighting knock in a high-pressure semifinal match.

David Miller also scored a century in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal

The South African team have crumbled under the pressure of the big stage several times in cricket history. However, David Miller is one of the few players of the team who has always stood up and delivered the goods in crunch moments.

Back in 2023, Miller scored a century and gave South Africa a fighting chance in the ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia at the Eden Gardens. Even in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India, he was there in the middle until the last over.

Unfortunately for Miller, he still does not have any ICC trophies to show for. The left-handed batter will soon be in action for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

