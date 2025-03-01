David Miller smashes a six to take Proteas over the line in ENG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

South Africa batter David Miller smacked a six to take the Proteas over the line in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against England in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. With the maximum, SA achieved the target with 125 balls to spare, winning the contest by seven wickets to become table toppers in Group B with five points.

Ad

The maximum came in the 30th over of the Proteas’ run chase. Liam Livingstone bowled a slot delivery on off and Miller went downtown for a six towards the sightscreen. The team needed exactly six runs to win the match.

Sharing a video of the moment on X, official broadcasters Star Sports captioned the post:

“GAME.SET.MATCH. In the arc & David Miller sends it out of the park to seal the win & end the group stage in style!”

Ad

Trending

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

“The boys adapted really well” – South Africa captain Aiden Markram on win over England in Champions Trophy game

South Africa’s stand-in captain Aiden Markram credited his side following their win over England in their last Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage match. He said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I thought the boys were really good. The wicket was quite slow, slower than we expected. The boys adapted really well. Kept trying to hold a length for as long as they could. We took wickets throughout.”

Ad

Markram reserved special praise for Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klassen following their performances, adding:

“[Jansen?] He's been huge for us. We all know in the Powerplay, especially in conditions like this, you need to be taking wickets up front. He's been peaking at the right time for us. [Klaasen?] Always great to see him out in the middle. He's been in a ridiculous patch of form over the last many months.”

Ad

Apart from South Africa, Australia is the other team to qualify for the semifinals from Group B. Meanwhile, India and New Zealand have qualified for the last four from Group A. The two teams will lock horns in the last group-stage clash in Dubai on Sunday, March 2.

Click here to check out the full ENG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news