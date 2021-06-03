David Saker denies knowledge of sandpaper plot, urges CA to make report public

David Saker, Australia’s bowling coach during the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, has denied any knowledge of the sandpaper plot. He further urged Cricket Australia (CA) to make public its investigation into the controversy so that questions surrounding the issue could stop.

The ball-tampering controversy came back into focus after, a few weeks back, Cameron Bancroft hinted in an interview with UK’s The Guardian newspaper that the bowlers were aware of the plot to tamper with the ball.

David Saker, who was named as Melbourne Renegades coach on Thursday, stated that the release of the report into the ball-tampering scandal could clear up some of the queries over the re-ignited controversy.

David Saker was quoted as saying in a Sydney Morning Herald report:

“That would be up to CA. I can’t see any point why it wouldn’t be released, but that’s, yeah that’s up to them the way they want to handle that. Because these questions keep coming up, maybe if it’s released, then maybe questions might stop but I don’t think they will and the questions will keep getting asked.”

David Saker claimed that he had no inkling at all that Bancroft was going to use sandpaper for ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Last month, Australia’s bowlers who took part in the game also issued a statement denying any knowledge of the ploy to use sandpaper on the ball.

Saker said:

“Well, there’s no doubt I had no idea there was any sandpaper involved. As far as we knew that we were using normal tactics to get the ball reverse-swinging so that’s as far as I know. I heard the comments and the Iain Roy thing, we’ve said what we have to say and that’s where I’d leave it.”

Sandpaper gate never going to go away: David Saker

The Melbourne Renegades coach also stated that he has made peace with the fact that the ball-tampering controversy will never go away completely, and uncomfortable questions will keep being asked over it.

David Saker admitted:

“I’m not sure it’s going to get anywhere, I think everyone’s told what they’ve told, they’ve had inquiries about it. We’ve all gone in and did our bit so I can’t see it going any further, but the questions will keep coming. There’s no doubt about that, but that’s just a part of life, you got to deal with that but it’s never going to go away, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, CA chief Nick Hockley had last month made it clear that the investigation into the ball-tampering would not be made public as a thorough probe had been conducted into the matter.

