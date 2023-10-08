Explosive Australian opener David Warner became the fastest batter to score 1000 runs in ODI World Cups on Sunday in Chennai. He reached the milestone in only his 19th World Cup innings, beating Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and South African legend AB de Villiers' jointly-held record of 20.

The left-hander scored 345 runs from eight matches in the 2015 World Cup and almost doubled it in 2019: 647 runs from 10 matches including three centuries.

He has become the fourth Australian to reach 1000 World Cup runs after Ricky Ponting (1743), Adam Gilchrist (1085) and Mark Waugh (1004). Among them, Waugh was the fastest for taking 22 innings.

Between Tendulkar, de Villiers and Waugh, West Indian legend Vivian Richards and former India captain Sourav Ganguly took 21 innings each to reach 1000 runs.

Warner went past the mark in the first innings of Australia's 2023 World Cup opener against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He was at 992 runs after 18 innings before the match.

On the second ball of the seventh over, he smashed a straight drive against Hardik Pandya that clipped the all-rounder's fingers and went for a four.

It might have had a bigger impact than breaking a record because Pandya needed a bit of time before he could bowl again and soon went out of the field. The Men in Blue are a bit too reliant on Pandya because of his all-round skills. Shardul Thakur (who is yet to prove his batting ability in ODIs) is the only available replacement.

Rohit Sharma would chase Warner's same record today

In a rare scenario, the Australian opener's opposite number and India's captain Rohit Sharma will target the same record in the second innings.

Rohit, who was the top run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup is at 978 runs after 17 innings. 22 more runs in his 18th innings today would take him ahead of Warner on the list.