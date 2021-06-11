David Warner and Marcus Stoinis pull out of The Hundred 

In a big blow to The Hundred, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis have pulled out of the tournament. With the international cricketing calendar packed and other domestic leagues taking precedence, the England Cricket Board (ECB) is bracing itself for more withdrawals by its international stars.

The inaugural edition of The Hundred is set to take place from July 21-August 21. However, the future of many stars is in doubt with players looking to opt out of the competition due to quarantine regulations and bio-bubble fatigue.

ESPNCricinfo confirmed the news of Warner and Stoinis’ withdrawal, sharing a statement by the ECB to the publication.

“It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of Covid mean there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome. Replacement overseas players will be signed by Southern Brave, and we look forward to the Hundred showcasing world-class cricket this summer,” the ECB statement read.

Australia likely to be without Cummins, Smith, Warner, Labuschagne, Maxwell, Stoinis, Kane Richardson and Jhye Richardson https://t.co/UpqIfmO53b — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) June 9, 2021

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis were set to play for Southern Brave this summer, having signed deals worth £100,000 and £80,000 respectively. But the duo have pulled out of The Hundred to spend more time with their families.

Even though they have been selected in the preliminary squad for Australia’s white-ball tours to the Caribbean and Bangladesh, they are expected to withdraw from the same to recuperate after spending a lot of time in bio-bubbles in recent months.

Andre Russell likely to miss the first half of The Hundred

Southern Brave face the prospect of fielding an entirely new overseas contingent when the tournament comes around next month, with Andre Russell likely to miss the first half of The Hundred.

The West Indian is set to play a part in the white-ball assignments against Australia and Pakistan, with the series coinciding with The Hundred’s group stage.

Despite his initial unavailability, Southern Brave hope Andre Russell will be available for a few group games in addition to the knockout matches. A temporary replacement will soon be announced to cover for Andre Russell’s unavailability.

